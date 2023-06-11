Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belmont Park records 2nd horse death in 24 hours

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Horse Fatality at Belmont Park Sparks Safety Concerns

Belmont Park, one of the most famous racetracks in the United States, has been hit by another tragedy. Mashnee Girl, a 5-year-old mare, suffered a severe injury during the first race on Sunday and was euthanized. This comes just 24 hours after Excursionniste, a horse trained by Mark Hennig, suffered a catastrophic left front leg injury during the final race on the Belmont Stakes card on Saturday and had to be put down.

The latest fatality has reignited concerns about the safety of horse racing and the welfare of the animals involved. Belmont Park has been hit by four fatalities this year alone, and the situation is not much better at other racetracks around the country. Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, suspended racing operations and moved its meet to Ellis Park after 12 horse fatalities in the past month. Pimlico in Baltimore also saw a horse trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert die before National Treasure’s Preakness victory.

The racing industry has been under pressure to improve safety standards and reduce the number of fatalities for years. While progress has been made in some areas, such as the introduction of new drugs and treatments for injuries, there is still a long way to go. The use of whips, tight turns, and hard surfaces are just some of the factors that increase the risk of injury to horses during races.

The situation at Belmont Park is particularly concerning, as it is one of the most prestigious racetracks in the country and hosts some of the biggest events in the racing calendar. The Belmont Stakes, one of the Triple Crown races, is run here, and it attracts huge crowds and media attention. The latest fatalities have prompted calls for action from animal welfare groups, who argue that the industry needs to do more to protect horses and improve safety standards.

The New York Racing Association (NYRA), which operates Belmont Park, has pledged to investigate the latest fatalities and take steps to improve safety. In a statement released on Sunday, NYRA CEO and President Dave O’Rourke said that the organization was “committed to making our sport safer for horses and riders alike.” He added that the NYRA would be “examining all aspects of today’s incidents and will continue to work closely with the New York State Gaming Commission and our industry partners to identify and implement any additional measures that will improve the safety of our athletes.”

The industry has been grappling with safety concerns for years, and there have been many initiatives to reduce the risk of injuries and fatalities. In 2019, the Horseracing Integrity Act was introduced in Congress, which would establish a national regulatory authority to oversee horse racing and implement uniform safety standards. However, the bill has yet to be passed and has faced opposition from some in the industry who argue that it would be too costly and bureaucratic.

The latest fatalities at Belmont Park and other racetracks around the country show that more needs to be done to protect horses and ensure their welfare. While horse racing is a popular and lucrative sport, it should not come at the expense of animal lives. The industry must take swift and decisive action to address the issues that are putting horses at risk and work towards a safer and more humane future for the sport.

Horse racing fatalities Belmont Park accidents Animal welfare in horse racing PETA and horse racing Safety measures in horse racing tracks

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Another horse dies at Belmont Park, 2nd fatality in 24 hours after Belmont Stakes – The Morning Call/