Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved Amur tiger Naka dies at Racine Zoo at 18

Remembering Naka: The Legacy of an Amur Tiger

Last week, the Racine community lost one of its local treasures when Naka the Amur tiger passed away after a long, happy life. Naka was just over one month shy of turning 19 years old, which is a major feat in the big cat world, as Amur tigers have an average life span of 10-12 years in the wild. She was one of the oldest Amur tigers in North American zoos, with her one surviving brother, Kunali, residing in the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage, Alaska.

During a routine behavioral husbandry training, Racine Zoo keepers and the Zoo veterinarian discovered a mass that was found to be an aggressive form of cancer known as malignant sarcoma. The mass was successfully removed, but Naka was unable to recover completely due to her advanced age and complications from the surgery.

While the humans who have interacted with Naka are grieving the loss of such a majestic creature, the Zoo staff and veterinarians are also thankful for all of the new information learned about geriatric tiger care during her last several years. “Naka learned so many new behaviors in the last two years to help keepers and vet staff monitor her arthritis and age-related pancreas issues, keepers started calling her ‘Rockstar,’” according to a Racine Zoo press release.

Naka’s journey began at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York on June 7th, 2004. She was sent to the Racine Zoo in 2016 from the Beardsley Zoo in Connecticut by recommendation from the Amur Tiger Species Survival Plan. As an Amur tiger, Naka was one of the most critically endangered species, with less than 500 remaining in the wild, and the largest cat species.

Racine Zoo remembers Naka as a mighty huntress that would always dispatch her prey, whether that be the unlucky raccoon that happened to wander into her exhibit or a phonebook that she would tear into the tiniest confetti pieces. Naka could often be heard responding to the lions’ roar, which the keepers always found fascinating. She will also be remembered for her love of cinnamon, pouncing on boat buoys in the pool, and every time Naka got weighed, she had to bite the weight board just once to show it who was boss. This beautiful striped cat will be missed by the Zoo’s carnivore team and the entire Racine Zoo family.

Personal memories from Racine County Eye Web Editor Loren Lamoreaux tell the story of how he was able to spend the day at the Racine Zoo with his family for his birthday through the Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe program. They enjoyed chili and cornbread, appetizers and drinks, and S’mores in a private, heated dome on the Zoo grounds. They had an animal encounter with Carly the box turtle and set out to see the other animals on a chilly but sunny February day.

When they arrived at the tiger enclosure, Naka was laying down behind a structure and they couldn’t see her very well. Loren’s youngest daughter, Rebekah, began singing to the tiger and she perked up and came out from behind the structure. She was very receptive to the 15-year-old’s calm and loving tune and positioned herself for a terrific photo op while she was being serenaded. In fact, the prize photo of the day came from that encounter.

