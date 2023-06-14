Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved and Catch-22 Editor Robert Gottlieb Dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Robert Gottlieb: The Editor Who Shaped 20th-Century Literature

Robert Gottlieb, the legendary editor who kickstarted his career with Joseph Heller’s Catch-22, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 92 due to natural causes. His contribution to literature is immeasurable, having worked on iconic books such as Toni Morrison’s Beloved, Robert Caro’s The Power Broker, and even Miss Piggy’s Guide to Life.

A Friend and Mentor to Writers

Caro, who worked closely with Gottlieb on The Power Broker, spoke of his deep friendship and the impact the editor had on his career. “From the day 52 years ago that we first looked at my pages together, Bob understood what I was trying to do and made it possible for me to take the time, and do the work, I needed to do,” he said in a statement released to the Associated Press. “People talk to me about some of the triumphant moments Bob and I shared, but today I remember other moments, tough ones, and I remember how Bob was always, always, for half a century, there for me. He was a great friend, and today I mourn my friend with all my heart.”

A Career in Publishing

Gottlieb served as editor-in-chief at Simon & Schuster before moving on to become editor-at-large at Alfred A. Knopf. He also edited The New Yorker from 1987 to 1992, where he was known for breaking custom and allowing swear words into the magazine. His career spanned decades and he worked with a wide range of writers including V.S. Naipaul, John le Carré, Nora Ephron, Michael Crichton, Katherine Hepburn, Lauren Bacall, and even Bill Clinton.

The Man Behind the Books

One of Gottlieb’s most notable contributions to literature was his work on Heller’s Catch-22. He paid the author $1,500 for the book and even suggested the title. But his impact on literature went beyond just editing. He was known for his ability to connect with writers and to guide them through the writing process, often serving as a mentor and friend.

A Legacy that Lives On

Gottlieb’s impact on literature is immeasurable. He played a crucial role in shaping some of the most iconic books of the 20th century and his contributions will be remembered for years to come. As Caro said in his statement, “I mourn my friend with all my heart.” But Gottlieb’s legacy lives on through the many writers he worked with and the books that he helped bring to life.

Rest in peace, Robert Gottlieb.

News Source : Bethy Squires

Source Link :Robert Gottlieb, Editor of Beloved and Catch-22, Dead at 92/