Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved Cape Town caracal Hermes passes away

Hermes the Caracal: Cape Town’s Favourite Feline

Hermes, the caracal with light blue and green ear tags, has become somewhat of a mascot for the Urban Caracal Project. His exploits and adventures have brought delight to Capetonians over the years, making him one of the city’s most beloved animals.

But Hermes has not had an easy life. While receiving X-rays at the vet, it was discovered that he had been hit by a car before, which severely broke his hind leg. Although he has since healed, this incident caused his right hind leg to be shorter than his left.

Despite this setback, Hermes has continued to thrive in his urban environment. Capetonians have taken great pleasure in various documented sightings of the caracal’s exploits and adventures.

In December 2022, Hermes made a comeback after a long absence. Thanks to an observant Pierre Blignaut and the Urban Caracal Project, Capetonians were once again able to feast their eyes on the beauty of this majestic animal.

The Urban Caracal Project is a non-profit organisation that aims to study and protect Cape Town’s urban caracals. The project was founded in 2014 by Dr. Laurel Serieys, a wildlife biologist who specialises in studying urban carnivores.

According to the project’s website, caracals are one of the most common large carnivores in Cape Town, with an estimated population of 50-60 individuals. However, urbanisation has had a significant impact on their habitat, and caracals are now forced to navigate a landscape that is fragmented by roads, buildings, and other human structures.

The Urban Caracal Project seeks to understand how caracals are adapting to this changing environment, and to identify ways to mitigate the negative impacts of urbanisation. The project uses a variety of techniques, including camera traps, GPS collars, and citizen science initiatives, to study caracals and their behaviour.

Hermes has played an important role in the project’s outreach efforts. His distinctive ear tags and charismatic personality have made him a favourite among Capetonians, and his adventures have helped to raise awareness about the challenges facing urban caracals.

But Hermes is not the only caracal that the Urban Caracal Project is studying. The project has collared several caracals with GPS tracking devices, allowing researchers to monitor their movements and behaviour. This information can be used to better understand how caracals are using urban spaces, and to develop strategies to reduce conflict between caracals and humans.

One of the key findings of the project is that caracals are highly adaptable animals. Despite the challenges posed by urbanisation, caracals are able to utilise a variety of habitats, including natural areas, green spaces, and even backyards. This adaptability is a testament to the resilience of these animals, and to their ability to coexist with humans in urban environments.

However, there are also challenges associated with caracals living in urban areas. One of the biggest is the risk of road mortality. Caracals are often hit by cars when crossing roads, and this is a major cause of mortality for urban caracals. The Urban Caracal Project is working to identify key road crossing points and to develop strategies to reduce the risk of caracal-vehicle collisions.

Another challenge is the potential for conflict between caracals and humans. Caracals are opportunistic predators, and they will prey on small domestic animals such as cats and chickens if given the opportunity. This can lead to conflicts with pet owners and farmers, who may view caracals as a threat.

The Urban Caracal Project is working to reduce these conflicts by educating the public about caracals and their behaviour. The project has developed a range of educational materials, including brochures and videos, to help people understand how to coexist with caracals in urban areas.

Overall, the Urban Caracal Project is a shining example of how science can be used to protect and conserve urban wildlife. By studying caracals and their behaviour, the project is helping to identify ways to mitigate the negative impacts of urbanisation and to promote coexistence between caracals and humans. And Hermes, with his light blue and green ear tags, has become a symbol of this important work.

