The Legacy of Nutmeg, the Beloved Disneyland Cat

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Nutmeg, the beloved Disneyland cat that frequently hung around the Magic Key Holder Terrace. Nutmeg was not just any ordinary cat, but a cherished figure among Disneyland guests and cast members.

A Feline Friend to All

Nutmeg captured the hearts of Terrace guests with its presence and friendly demeanor. Visitors to the Magic Key Holder Terrace often encountered Nutmeg, adding a touch of magic and charm to their Disneyland experience. Whether it was lounging on a nearby bench or greeting passholders with a quiet meow, Nutmeg had a way of making everyone feel welcome.

A Tribute to Nutmeg

Nutmeg’s affinity for the Magic Key Holder Terrace inspired the creation of a secret menu cocktail named after the feline. The Nutmeg cocktail became a tribute to this special cat that brought joy to the passholder community.

A Legacy Remembered

The loss of Nutmeg is deeply felt by the Disneyland community, and the memories of this iconic cat will be cherished. Nutmeg’s legacy serves as a reminder of the unique bond between Disneyland and its feline residents.

Disneyland has had a long-standing relationship with cats, dating back to the park’s opening day in 1955. The park’s original feline residents were hired to keep the rodent population under control. Over the years, generations of cats have made Disneyland their home, and many still roam the park today.

A Special Bond

The relationship between Disneyland and its feline residents is unique. While the cats are not official Disneyland employees, they are still cared for by the park. Disneyland provides the cats with food, water, and veterinary care, and even built them their own special shelters.

Despite their wild nature, the cats have become an important part of the Disneyland community. They are loved by both guests and cast members alike, and many have even been given names by their human admirers.

A Fitting Tribute

It is only fitting that a cat as special as Nutmeg should be remembered in such a meaningful way. The creation of the Nutmeg cocktail is a testament to the impact that this beloved feline had on the Disneyland community.

Nutmeg may be gone, but its memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved it. The legacy of Nutmeg is a reminder of the magic and wonder that Disneyland brings to people’s lives, and the special bond between Disneyland and its feline residents.

Rest in peace, Nutmeg. You will be missed.

