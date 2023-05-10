Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved Feral Cat Nutmeg Passes Away at Disneyland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nutmeg: Disneyland’s Beloved Feral Cat

Nutmeg, the feral cat who roamed Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of rodent-catching and cocktail-inspiring. The orange cat was one of many feral cats allowed to live at the California theme park to keep the rat population under control. Nutmeg, however, was known for her friendly personality and affinity for the Magic Key Terrace lounge, where she often interacted with diners and drinkers.

The news of Nutmeg’s passing was announced by WDW News Today and Disneyland News Today on Saturday, leaving many Disney fans and cat lovers heartbroken. Nutmeg’s story, however, reflects the unique relationship between feral cats and theme parks, and the important role they play in maintaining a rodent-free environment.

Feral cats have been a part of Disneyland’s history since its early days. Walt Disney himself was a cat lover and believed that cats were good at keeping mice and rats away. Today, an estimated 200 cats prowl through the park, hidden from the public eye but always on the lookout for their next meal. Disney has an official policy of trapping, neutering, and releasing feral cats, ensuring that they remain healthy and well-fed.

Nutmeg was one of the most beloved feral cats at Disneyland, known for her distinctive orange coat and friendly demeanor. She often interacted with guests at the Magic Key Terrace lounge, where she inspired a secret cocktail named in her honor. The Nutmeg cocktail, made with Myers dark rum, half and half, and raspberry flavoring, features cinnamon and nutmeg on top and will continue to be served in her memory.

The Cats of Disneyland, a social media account dedicated to tracking the feral cats of Disneyland, has over 112,000 followers on Instagram and 17,000 more on Twitter. The account features photos and videos of the cats, along with stories and anecdotes from park visitors who have encountered them.

Nutmeg’s passing is a reminder of the important role that feral cats play in maintaining a healthy and safe environment, not just at Disneyland but in other theme parks and public spaces as well. These cats may be hidden from view, but they are an essential part of the ecosystem, helping to control the rodent population and ensuring that guests can enjoy a clean and pest-free environment.

As we remember Nutmeg, let us also remember the countless feral cats who work tirelessly to keep our public spaces safe and clean. These cats may not have names or cocktails named after them, but they are an important part of our world, and we should be grateful for their service. Rest in peace, Nutmeg, and thank you for all that you did to make Disneyland a better place.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Nutmeg, beloved feral cat at Disneyland, passes away – WFTV/