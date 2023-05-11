Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved General Hospital Star Dies at 70

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

General Hospital Star Jacklyn Zeman Passes Away at 70

Jacklyn Zeman, the Emmy-nominated actress known for her role as Barbara ‘Bobbie’ Spencer on ‘General Hospital’, has passed away at the age of 70. The show’s executive producer, Frank Valentini, announced the news on Twitter, saying that Zeman was a true professional who brought positive energy to work.

A Beloved Member of the General Hospital and ABC Family

Since 1977, Jacklyn appeared in more than 800 episodes of General Hospital before retiring from the role in 2010, and she earned four nominations for portrayal of Bobbie. She was a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago.

ABC Entertainment and General Hospital said in a joint statement: “Jacklyn Zeman has been a beloved member of the General Hospital and ABC family since she originated the iconic role of Bobbie Spencer over 45 years ago. She leaves behind a lasting legacy for her Emmy-nominated portrayal of the bad girl turned heroine and will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit. We are devastated by the news of her passing, and send our deepest condolences to Jackie’s family, friends and loved ones.”

A Career Spanning More Than Four Decades

Jacklyn was a series regular as Sofia Madison in the US crime-drama The Bay, which gave Jacklyn her fifth Emmy nod of her career spanning more than four decades.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Her death comes after her General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy (Epiphany Johnson) passed away, aged 55, in December 2022. Jacklyn is survived by her daughters Cassidy and Lacey. The cause of her death is not yet known.

A Legacy That Will Live On

Jacklyn Zeman was a beloved member of the General Hospital family, and her passing has left many fans and colleagues heartbroken. Her portrayal of Bobbie Spencer was iconic and earned her multiple Emmy nominations. She will always be remembered for her kind heart and radiant spirit, and her legacy will live on through her work. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.

