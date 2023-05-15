Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved ‘House of Zwide’ Character Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alex Khadzi Gets Killed: Actor Warren Masemola Exits ‘House of Zwide’

The Exit of Alex Khadzi The fashion design character Alex Khadzi, played by multi-award winning actor Warren Masemola, will exit e.tv’s fashion drama House of Zwide tonight. According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Alex Khadzi will get shot on Monday night’s episode, 15 May.

Alex Khadzi’s Role in ‘House of Zwide’ Masemola’s character, Alex Khadzi, is a young, bold South African designer who is starting to make a name for himself internationally. His biggest achievements include featuring in Forbes’ “30 under 30” as well as winning the coveted LVMH Prize for young designers. His creations are colourful, provocative, and eye-catching, but don’t let the charm and bright outfits fool you, Alex has a heart of darkness.

The Storyline of Alex Khadzi The House of Zwide character Alex Khadzi became a target after he injured Funani Zwide’s son Senzo (Olwethu Mackay) who is in a coma. Masemola revealed to Drum Magazine in 2022 that being an on-screen rival of an industry giant like Vusi Kunene was an honour.

Warren Masemola’s Thoughts on ‘House of Zwide’ “I’m beyond excited to be a part of telling our story about the fashion that makes the world look up to us as Africa. Alex Khadzi’s approach to the latest streetwear fashion makes it an enjoyable challenge and it’s been a beautiful journey so far,” he says. “I hope they enjoy the journey with me as I tried to represent the creative passion in the youth and how futuristic it is; especially in fashion and textile, social life, modeling, music, and technology.”

The Epic Clash Tonight on House of Zwide, Faith and Nkosi have an epic clash which ultimately leads to Alex Khadzi’s exit from the show. Nkosi has to shoot Alex to protect his father, marking the end of Masemola’s time on the show.

Final Thoughts Warren Masemola’s portrayal of Alex Khadzi in House of Zwide was a memorable one, and his exit from the show is sure to leave a void in the storyline. Fans of the show will undoubtedly miss the talented actor and his character’s unique approach to fashion. Nonetheless, the show must go on, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the House of Zwide in the future.

News Source : The South African

Source Link :Popular ‘House of Zwide’ character dies/