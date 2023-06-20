Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved Manteo PD K-9 Boscoe passes away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of K-9 Boscoe

The Manteo Police Department is mourning the loss of their beloved K-9, Boscoe, who passed away on June 14, 2023, after a brief illness. Boscoe was the town’s first K-9, serving from 2014 to 2022 with his handler, Investigator Doug Moore.

A Passionate and Driven K-9

Boscoe was known for his passion and drive to work alongside Investigator Moore. He was a skilled and dedicated K-9 who took his job seriously, always eager to assist in investigations and protect his community. He served the town with loyalty, bravery, and a fierce determination to succeed in his duties.

Family Memories with Boscoe

Beyond his work, Boscoe was also a beloved member of Investigator Moore’s family. He enjoyed long walks with Investigator Moore’s wife, Misty, who was a constant source of support for both Boscoe and her husband. Together, they created countless cherished memories that will last a lifetime.

Gratitude to Supporters and Care Providers

The Town of Manteo would like to express their gratitude to everyone who supported Boscoe and the K-9 program. They also extend a special thank you to Dr. Elliot Grossman at the Roanoke Island Animal Clinic for the exceptional care he provided to Boscoe throughout his life.

A Legacy of Service and Dedication

K-9 Boscoe’s legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He was a loyal companion, a brave protector, and a dedicated member of the Manteo Police Department. His unwavering service to the town will not be forgotten, and his memory will continue to inspire those who follow in his paw prints.

In Conclusion

The loss of K-9 Boscoe is a devastating blow to the Manteo Police Department and the community he served. However, his life and service were a testament to the bravery, loyalty, and dedication of K-9 officers. Boscoe’s legacy will continue to inspire and guide those who carry on his work, and his memory will forever be cherished.

News Source : OBX Today

Source Link :Retired Manteo Police Department K-9 Boscoe passes away/