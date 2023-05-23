Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved St. Louis Cardinals writer Rick Hummel’s cause of death explored

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Baseball Columnist Rick Hummel: A Legend in the World of Baseball

Rick Hummel, also known as “The Commish,” passed away at the age of 77 in his sleep on Saturday morning. His death has come as a great loss to the world of baseball, and he will be remembered for his unparalleled knowledge and expertise in the subject.

Hummel had been battling a short, aggressive illness that eventually led to his untimely death. He had covered baseball for the St. Louis-Post Dispatch for five decades, and his detailed and vivid descriptions of countless incidents in the sport kept his readers well-informed and engaged.

Hummel was a Hall of Famer in his own right, and his contributions to the sport of baseball were immeasurable. He ensured that the Cardinals fans were the most well-informed fans of baseball in the country, and no one knew more about the Cardinals than him. He was always willing to share his knowledge with his readers and was a beloved figure in the world of sports journalism.

Regarding his death, Roger Hensley, the Post-Dispatch sports editor, stated: “This is a devastating loss for our P-D family and especially to all of us in the sports department. Commish was our glue and our compass in so many ways. And, most of all, he was a beloved friend to all of us. I will greatly miss all the time and conversations we shared. There was only one Commish, and he gave all of us he had for so many years. It’s just a terrible loss for all of his family, friends, and Cardinals nation.”

Hummel’s wife, Melissa, has said that his death was peaceful, but it has left a void in the world of baseball that will be hard to fill.

Rick Hummel’s Career

Rick Hummel was one of the most knowledgeable people in Cardinals baseball, and his career spanned several decades. He wrote about the Cardinals’ three World Series championships, six MVP seasons, 11 managers, and seven National League pennants.

In 1994, he was named the President of the Baseball Writers Association of America, and in 2006, he was awarded the Baseball Writers Association of America’s Career Excellence Award. This placed his name and achievements in the writer’s wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.

In 2007, he received the J.G. Taylor Spink Award, and he was named “Missouri Sportswriter of the Year” three times by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Hummel was a legend in the world of baseball, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered. The Cardinals and the entire baseball world will surely mourn the loss of this great baseball-writing icon.

