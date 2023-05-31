Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beloved Vegas rescue dog Benny, famous ice-skater, dies at 12

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Benny: The Beloved Ice-Skating Rescue Dog of Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas is mourning the loss of a beloved rescue dog, Benny, who captured the hearts of everyone he skated near. Benny, a 12-year-old rescued Labrador Retriever, passed away on May 6 after a brief battle with cancer. He was known as the “only ice-skating dog ever” and had a prestigious resume that included the 2021 AKC Ace Hero Award, The CW Network Dog of the Year, and appearances on ESPN, The Today Show, FOX and Friends, among others.

Benny’s story is a great example of why rescue dogs need to be given a second chance. He was rescued by Cheryl DelSangro, who became his owner and trainer. DelSangro saw potential in Benny and trained him to become an ice-skating dog. She saw that Benny had a natural love for ice and would run to the ice rink every time they passed by. DelSangro decided to train him and Benny quickly became a sensation, drawing crowds to watch him skate.

Benny’s fame did not go to waste. He used his platform to raise awareness for rescue dogs and to promote adoption. Benny was a frequent visitor to Nevada SPCA, where he would make appearances to raise funds for the shelter during holiday events at the Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Benny’s legacy lives on through the memories he created and the impact he had on the community. To honor his memory, Nevada SPCA is hosting a pet supply drive and fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 3. The event aims to support other pets in need and give them a chance to find their forever homes, just like Benny did.

“He was a once-in-a-lifetime dog that touched so many people,” said Cheryl DelSangro, Benny’s owner. “He did more and had more adventures than most people and took us with him on his journey. He also was the poster dog for what you can get rescuing a dog.”

Benny’s story reminds us of the importance of rescuing animals and giving them a chance at a better life. Rescue dogs like Benny have the potential to do great things and bring joy to many lives. They deserve a chance to be loved and to love back.

Nevada SPCA is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Visit nevadaspca.org for more information on how you can support the organization and help other animals in need.

In conclusion, Benny’s passing is a reminder that even though our furry friends may not be with us forever, the memories and joy they bring to our lives will never be forgotten. Benny’s legacy will continue to inspire others to rescue animals and give them the love and care they deserve. Rest in peace, Benny.

News Source : https://www.fox5vegas.com

Source Link :Beloved Las Vegas rescue pup, Benny the ice-skating dog, dies at age 12/