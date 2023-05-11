Dead – Death – Obituary News : Belvidere Twp Fire Chief loses cancer fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Fire Chief Rick “Rocky” Rockafellow: A Tribute to a Leader

The Belvidere Township Fire Department in Montcalm County, Michigan, is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Wednesday, the department announced the passing of Fire Chief Rick “Rocky” Rockafellow, who died overnight after a long battle with cancer. He was 65.

Rockafellow served as a volunteer firefighter for over thirty years, starting in the early 1980s and eventually becoming the fire chief in 1992. He was a beloved member of the fire service community and left a lasting impact on those who worked alongside him.

“The Fire Service community will once again bow their heads to honor the life and service of one of our own,” the department wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from fellow firefighters, government officials, and community members who knew and respected Rockafellow. Many shared stories of his kindness, dedication, and leadership, describing him as a true hero who always put others first.

“Rocky was a great mentor to so many in the fire service and an amazing leader,” said fellow firefighter and friend, Tom Sorensen. “He was always there for anyone who needed him, and he will be greatly missed.”

Rockafellow’s impact on the Belvidere Township Fire Department and the community it serves cannot be overstated. He was instrumental in developing and implementing new training programs, equipment upgrades, and safety protocols that helped to improve the department’s response capabilities and enhance the safety of its firefighters and the public they serve.

His commitment to service went beyond the fire department, as he also served as a member of the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee and the Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs. He was a respected voice in the industry and was always willing to share his knowledge and experience with others.

“Rocky was a true leader who inspired us all to be better,” said Belvidere Township Supervisor, Jim Sorensen. “He was a pillar of our community, and his legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched.”

As the department and community mourn the loss of Chief Rockafellow, they are also looking to honor his memory in meaningful ways. A memorial service has been planned for later this week, and the department is working on establishing a scholarship in his name to support future firefighters and first responders.

His passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that firefighters and first responders make every day to keep our communities safe. They put their lives on the line to protect us, and we should never forget the debt of gratitude we owe them.

Rest in peace, Chief Rockafellow. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on through the countless lives you touched and the impact you made on the fire service community.

News Source : FOX 17 West Michigan News (WXMI)

Source Link :Belvidere Twp Fire Chief passes away after cancer battle/