Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ben Nichols’ Tragic Car Accident: Visitation & Funeral Services

Ben Nichols Car Accident: Benjamin Nichols Obituary, Death – Visitation & Funeral Service

The news of Ben Nichols’ death has left the community and his loved ones in mourning. The Asotin County Prosecuting Attorney/Coroner, Benjamin Nichols, was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident on Friday, leaving him with blunt force trauma injuries that he could not survive. The accident happened in Clarkston, Washington, when an SUV turned left in front of Ben’s motorcycle.

The Accident

According to reports, Ben Nichols was riding his motorcycle on Critchfield Road and Swallows Nest Drive in Clarkston Heights-Vineland when the SUV driver made a left turn in front of him. The impact of the collision was severe, and Ben was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The elderly SUV driver, fortunately, did not sustain any injuries in the accident. The local authorities are still investigating the cause of the accident.

Benjamin Nichols Obituary

Benjamin Nichols was a respected and well-known figure in the Asotin County community. His work as the County Prosecuting Attorney was commendable, and he was also serving as the County Coroner at the time of his untimely death.

Ben was born on August 29, 1956, in Spokane, Washington. He grew up in Asotin County, where he attended Asotin High School. After graduating, he attended Eastern Washington University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science. He later went on to receive his Juris Doctorate from the Gonzaga University School of Law in 1983.

Ben was a dedicated public servant who had a passion for justice. He was a prosecutor for over 30 years, and his work as the County Prosecutor earned him the respect of his colleagues and the admiration of the community he served.

Visitation and Funeral Service

The news of Ben’s death has left the community in shock and mourning. The family has not yet announced the funeral arrangements, but the community is expected to come together to pay their respects to a man who dedicated his life to serving his community.

Benjamin Nichols’ legacy will live on through the work he did and the lives he touched. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, a loving father, and a friend to many. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

