Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Ben Wilfer Passes Away: Funeral Services in Appleton, WI”

Ben Wilfer Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

Early Life and Military Service

Wilfred “Ben” Joseph Benware was born on November 16th, 1955 in Cornish, New Hampshire to Joyce Vivian (Murgatroy) Benware and Wilfred Lawrence Benware. After graduating from high school, Ben spent six years serving his country in the Army of the United States.

Career and Hobbies

Following his honorable discharge from the military, Ben worked as a welder until his retirement in 2016. He was an avid antique shopper, golfer, fisherman, and traveler, with Sanibel, Florida being one of his favorite destinations. He was also a devoted husband to his wife Terry Lynn Orban, with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage.

Family and Legacy

Ben deeply cherished time spent with his loved ones, including his two children, Joshua (Melodye) Benware and Traci (Joel) Bromaghim, as well as his grandchildren. He was a beloved member of the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ community and will be remembered by his surviving family members, including his wife, children, father, siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Passing

Ben passed away on Friday, surrounded by his family, after valiantly fighting Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS) for several years. He was 65 years old at the time of his passing.

Final Thoughts

Ben Wilfer will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who lived life to the fullest. His legacy will continue to be felt by those who loved him, and he will be deeply missed.

