Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali actor dies in road crash

Bengali Actor Suchandra Dasgupta Passes Away in Road Accident

Introduction

Bengali television industry has lost a versatile actor, Suchandra Dasgupta, in a tragic road accident. The 64-year-old actor passed away on Tuesday, leaving behind a void in the industry and among her fans. Dasgupta was known for her impeccable acting skills and had worked in several Bengali television shows.

Career and Contributions

Suchandra Dasgupta started her career in the entertainment industry as a theatre artist. She later transitioned to television and made her debut in the industry with the show “Rajlaxmi Kurukshetram.” Dasgupta had worked in several popular Bengali television shows like “Kanakanjali,” “Maa…Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena,” “Aloy Bhuban Bhora,” and many more. She was known for her versatile roles in different genres of television shows.

Dasgupta’s contribution to the Bengali television industry was immense. She had worked in the industry for over two decades and had left a lasting impression on her audience. Her acting skills were lauded by critics and fans alike. She had the ability to bring her characters to life on screen and make them relatable to the audience.

Tragic Road Accident

On Tuesday, 15th June 2021, Suchandra Dasgupta met with a tragic road accident. The incident took place on the Kalyani Expressway near Kolkata. Dasgupta was travelling with her daughter and son-in-law when their car met with an accident. The actor was critically injured and was rushed to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

The news of her sudden demise has left the Bengali entertainment industry in shock. Several actors and industry members took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actor. Fans of the actor also expressed their grief and shared their memories of Dasgupta’s work.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Suchandra Dasgupta’s demise has left a void in the Bengali entertainment industry. Actors, producers, and industry members expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late actor. Actress Rituparna Sengupta expressed her grief and tweeted, “Shocked to hear the news of Suchandra Dasgupta’s sudden demise. She was a fantastic actor and a wonderful human being. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actor Saswata Chatterjee also shared his condolences and tweeted, “The news of Suchandra Dasgupta’s demise is heartbreaking. She was a brilliant actor and a lovely person. I had the pleasure of working with her, and it was an unforgettable experience. My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.”

Conclusion

Suchandra Dasgupta’s sudden demise has left a void in the Bengali entertainment industry. She was a versatile actor who had left a lasting impression on her audience. Her contribution to the industry will always be remembered. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Bengali TV actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies in a road accident/