Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali actress dies in bike accident, truck causes fatal collision.

Bengali TV Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Passes Away in a Bike Accident

Bengali film industry has lost one of its most famous TV actresses, Suchandra Dasgupta, in a tragic bike accident. She met with a fatal accident on Saturday when a truck hit her bike. She lost her life on the spot.

Early Life and Career

Suchandra Dasgupta was born on 19th August 1980 in Kolkata. She completed her education from Kolkata and started her career in the Bengali film industry in 2004. She made her debut with the film “Chokher Bali”.

She was known for her versatile acting and has worked in many successful Bengali films like “Sudhu Tumi”, “Bhalobasa Bhalobasa 2”, “Rakhe Hari Mare Ke”, and many more. She was also a renowned TV actress and has acted in many popular TV serials like “Maa”, “Binni Dhaner Khoi”, “Jibon Jemon”, and others.

The Tragic Incident

Saturday, 12th June 2021, turned out to be a black day for the entertainment industry as Suchandra Dasgupta lost her life in a fatal bike accident. She was riding her bike when a truck hit her from behind, and she fell on the road. The truck driver did not stop and ran over her, causing her death. The incident happened in the Panchla area of Howrah district in West Bengal.

Tributes Pour In

The news of Suchandra’s demise has left the Bengali film industry in shock. Many actors and directors have expressed their grief and sorrow on social media. Her co-actors and friends from the industry have shared their memories and condolences.

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, also condoled the death of the actress. She tweeted, “Saddened at the passing away of noted actor Suchandra Dasgupta. My condolences to her family, friends, and fans.”

The Legacy of Suchandra Dasgupta

The sudden demise of Suchandra Dasgupta has left a void in the Bengali film industry. She was a talented actress and had a long way to go. Her contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered.

She was known for her versatile acting skills and had a massive fan following in West Bengal. Her demise has left her fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief.

Conclusion

The Bengali film industry has lost a gem in the form of Suchandra Dasgupta. Her sudden death has left a void that cannot be filled. Her contribution to the entertainment industry will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Navbharat Times

Source Link :बंगाली एक्ट्रेस सुचंद्रा दासगुप्ता का बाइक एक्सीडेंट में निधन, ट्रक ने ऐसा रौंदा कि मौके पर हुई मौत/