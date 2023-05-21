Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali actress dies in bike taxi accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bengali Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Passes Away After Tragic Road Accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta has passed away after a tragic road accident in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred when Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to reach home in Sodepur area after shooting. Unfortunately, the bike collided with a 10-wheeler truck and the actress fell off the two-wheeler. She reportedly wore a helmet but died on the spot. The truck driver has been reportedly arrested by the Baranagar Police.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Suchandra Dasgupta was a rising star in the Bengali entertainment industry. She had been a part of several popular Bengali television shows and had gained a loyal following among audiences. Her career was on the rise, and she had several exciting projects lined up.

Suchandra had first gained popularity by playing a supporting role in the show Gauri. Her performance was well-received by audiences and critics alike, and she soon became a familiar face on Bengali television. She had also appeared in a few films and was being considered for several more.

A Tragic End

The news of Suchandra’s untimely death has come as a shock to her fans and colleagues in the industry. Her sudden demise has left everyone in a state of disbelief and mourning.

According to reports, Suchandra had booked a bike through an app to reach home in Sodepur area after shooting. However, the bike collided with a 10-wheeler truck, and Suchandra fell off the two-wheeler. She reportedly wore a helmet, but the impact of the accident was too severe, and she died on the spot.

The Baranagar Police have reportedly arrested the truck driver in connection with the accident. However, the incident has once again raised questions about road safety and the need to enforce stricter laws to prevent accidents on the road.

A Tribute to a Rising Star

Suchandra Dasgupta’s untimely death is a huge loss to the Bengali entertainment industry. She was a talented actress with a promising career ahead of her. Her sudden demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill.

As fans and colleagues mourn her loss, many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the rising star. They have expressed their shock and grief over the tragic incident and have shared their fondest memories of Suchandra.

Suchandra’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the need to cherish every moment. She may have left us too soon, but her legacy will live on through her work and the memories she has left behind.

News Source : FPJ Web Desk

Source Link :Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident/