Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali Actress Suchandra Dasgupta dies in road accident at 29

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

29-year-old Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta dies in road accident

Sad news is coming out from the entertainment industry. According to the news, Bengal’s famous actress Suchandra Dasgupta has passed away in a road accident. This accident was so terrible that the actress died on the spot. Suchandra Dasgupta Death was 29 years old. Suchandra lost her life in a bike accident. A formal statement of the police has also come out on this matter, in which it has been told how the accident happened. The industry has suffered a major setback due to Suchandra’s death.

The Incident

It is being told that Suchandra Dasgupta was returning home after shooting on Saturday night when this incident happened to her. He had booked a bike from a driving app to come home. She was on the way, when suddenly a cyclist came in front of her bike. The driver applied the brakes in a hurry. The actress jumped from the bike and fell away. A truck passing by hit the actress hard. Suchandra Dasgupta died in this terrible accident.

The Cause of Death

It is being said that the actress was wearing a helmet, but when the bike hit the brakes, she fell away and the helmet also came off. Suchandra got hit by the truck coming from behind. At present, the police has arrested the truck driver. Everyone is shaken by this accident. Suchandra Dasgupta was the rising star of the industry. She has worked in projects like ‘Biswaroop Bandyopadhyay’ and Mohana Maity starrer ‘Gauri Elo’.

The Industry’s Response

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Suchandra Dasgupta. Many celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the late actress. The industry has suffered a major loss with the death of the rising star. Fans of the actress are also in shock and disbelief over the tragic incident.

Conclusion

The loss of Suchandra Dasgupta is a reminder of the dangers that come with riding a bike or any mode of transportation. It is important to always prioritize safety and wear protective gear, especially when riding a bike. The entertainment industry has lost a talented actress, and her fans are left to mourn her untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Suchandra’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

1. Road Accident in West Bengal

2. Tragic Death of Bengali Actress

3. Suchandra Dasgupta’s Untimely Demise

4. Fatal Collision in Kolkata

5. Condolences Pour in for Late Actress

News Source : Satlok Express

Source Link :29 Year Old Suchandra Dasgupta Death Bengali Actress Dies In Road Accident/