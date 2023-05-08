Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali author Samaresh Majumdar dies at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

PM Narendra Modi Offers Condolences on the Demise of Renowned Bengali Author Samaresh Majumdar

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the passing of renowned Bengali author, Samaresh Majumdar. Majumdar was known for his contribution to Bengali literature and his ability to beautifully capture various aspects of West Bengal’s society and culture in his writings. PM Modi tweeted in Bengali, expressing his condolences to Majumdar’s family and offering the traditional Hindu prayer, “Om shanti.”

Remembering Samaresh Majumdar

Samaresh Majumdar was a highly respected and accomplished author in Bengali literature. He received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984 for his novel “Sarbojonin.” Majumdar’s writing was known for its ability to vividly capture the essence of Bengali culture and society, making it relatable and accessible to readers around the world.

His passing is a significant loss for the literary community and for those who appreciated his contributions to Bengali literature. PM Modi’s tweet serves as a reminder of Majumdar’s impact and legacy.

Offering Condolences

PM Modi’s tweet is a heartfelt expression of sympathy and support for Majumdar’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. The traditional Hindu prayer, “Om shanti,” is a gesture of peace and tranquility, and is often used to offer comfort and solace to those who are grieving.

PM Modi’s use of Bengali in his tweet is also significant, as it shows respect for Majumdar’s cultural background and the language in which he wrote. His message is a thoughtful and respectful tribute to the late author and his contributions to Bengali literature.

Remembering Other Leaders

PM Modi has also offered condolences for other leaders who have recently passed away, including former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. In a tweet, PM Modi called Badal a “colossal figure of Indian politics” and expressed his condolences to Badal’s family and supporters.

These messages of support and sympathy demonstrate PM Modi’s commitment to honoring and remembering those who have made significant contributions to their communities and to India as a whole. His words are a reminder of the importance of recognizing and celebrating the legacies of those who have come before us.

Conclusion

PM Modi’s tweet in honor of Samaresh Majumdar is a touching tribute to the late author and his contributions to Bengali literature. His use of Bengali and the traditional Hindu prayer, “Om shanti,” show respect for Majumdar’s cultural background and beliefs, and his message serves as a reminder of the impact that Majumdar had on his community and on India as a whole. PM Modi’s words of support and sympathy are a testament to his commitment to honoring and remembering those who have made significant contributions to India’s cultural and political landscape.

