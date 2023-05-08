Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali Author’s Death Due to COPD

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Samaresh Majumdar Death: Remembering the Prolific Indian Bengali Writer

Introduction

On 8th May 2023, the literary world suffered an irreplaceable loss as Samaresh Majumdar, a renowned Indian Bengali writer, passed away due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As news of his death spread, people worldwide searched for his obituary and details of his passing. In this article, we look at his life, contributions to Bengali literature, and the legacy he left behind.

Early Life and Career

Samaresh Majumdar was born on 10th March 1942 in West Bengal, India. He started his literary career in the 1960s and went on to write more than 200 novels and short stories exploring various genres such as romance, adventure, thriller, and historical fiction. His writing style was marked by his ability to capture the essence of Bengali culture and society, and his stories often explored complex human relationships and the struggles of ordinary people.

Notable Works and Awards

Samaresh Majumdar was best recognized for his Animesh series of novels and for his second novel, Kalbela, which won the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1984. His contribution to Bengali literature earned him several awards, including the Bankim Puraskar, the Ananda Puraskar, and the Banga Bibhushan Samman.

Samaresh Majumdar Death Cause

Samaresh Majumdar passed away on Monday night at a private medical center in Kolkata due to complications from COPD. He had been receiving therapy at the hospital for more than a month. His passing has been mourned by readers, writers, and literary enthusiasts around the world. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences on his death, calling it an irreplaceable loss to the literary community.

Samaresh Majumdar Obituary

Following his death, Samaresh Majumdar’s family members have not released an official obituary yet as they are in the quest for privacy and peace at this heartbreaking moment. However, his legacy remains through his contributions to Bengali literature. He has written many novels exploring various themes and genres that captured the essence of Bengali culture and society.

Legacy

Samaresh Majumdar’s legacy is a rich and enduring one, as his work continues to inspire and entertain readers of all ages and backgrounds, both in India and beyond. Although he is no longer present with us physically today, his pieces of work and literature will always remain within us.

Being a prolific writer who has shined in different genres, Majumdar has worked on novels, short stories, children’s fiction, and travelogues. One of his quartets, Mousalkal, Kalbela Kalpurush, and Uttoradhikar, is now considered a modern world classic.

Conclusion

Samaresh Majumdar’s passing has left a significant void in the literary world, but his contributions to Bengali literature will continue to inspire and entertain readers for generations to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fans worldwide.

