Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali TV actor of Gouri Elo fame dies in road accident

Bengali TV Actress Suchandra Dasgupta Passes Away in a Road Accident

The entertainment industry in West Bengal is mourning the loss of actress Suchandra Dasgupta, who passed away in a tragic road accident on Saturday night. The actress was reportedly on her way home from a shooting session when the accident occurred in Kolkata’s Baranagar area.

According to the Indian news agency ANI, Suchandra was riding pillion on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the vehicle. She had used an app to order a bike pickup, and unfortunately lost her life on the spot. The incident has left her family and friends in deep shock, and has also sparked protests on the streets.

Many locals claim that the accident was the result of police negligence in controlling the rash truck driver. Upon arrival, the Baranagar police detained the driver at their police station and confiscated his vehicle. The incident has once again highlighted the need for stricter traffic laws and enforcement to prevent such tragic accidents from happening.

Suchandra Dasgupta was a popular figure in Bengali television serials, and had been working in the industry for quite some time. Her husband, Debjyoti Sengupta, spoke to the news agency and shared that acting was a sort of addiction for her. He said, “Sometimes she had to go out for work. Yesterday also she was shooting for a show while returning from there on a bike”.

The actress was part of a number of Bengali TV shows on leading entertainment channels, but was mostly known for playing small roles. She is particularly remembered for her role in the popular series, Gouri Elo. Her passing has left a void in the industry and has left her fans in disbelief.

The incident has also raised concerns about the safety of actors and crew members in the entertainment industry. Many have called for better safety measures and protocols to be implemented on sets, as well as stricter laws to protect those who work in the industry.

The entertainment industry is a vital part of West Bengal’s cultural heritage, and it is important that steps are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of those who contribute to it. The loss of Suchandra Dasgupta is a tragic reminder of the dangers that exist on our roads, and the need for greater awareness and vigilance.

As we mourn the loss of this talented actress, let us also take a moment to reflect on the importance of road safety and the need for greater accountability from those responsible for enforcing traffic laws. Our thoughts and prayers are with Suchandra Dasgupta’s family and friends during this difficult time.

