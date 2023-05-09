Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bengali Writer Samaresh Majumdar Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Samreash Majumdar: The Life and Works of a Renowned Bengali Writer

The world of literature lost a great soul on May 8, 2023, when Sahitya Akademi Award winning Bengali writer Samreash Majumdar passed away at the age of 81 in Kolkata. He had been under treatment at a private hospital for some time before he took his last breath at 6.30 p.m. on that fateful day. Majumdar was a prolific writer who had penned numerous novels, short stories, and essays in his lifetime. He was widely acclaimed for his trilogy — ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kalbela’, and ‘Kalpurush’ — that chronicled the story of three generations against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal.

Majumdar was born and raised in the tea gardens of Dooars region, which had a profound impact on his writing. His childhood experiences in the lush green tea gardens of North Bengal found their way into many of his novels and stories. He completed his undergraduate degree in Bengali literature from the Scottish Church College in Kolkata before pursuing his masters from Calcutta University. He was associated with a leading publishing house in Kolkata for a long time and was known for his passion for literature and his dedication to the craft of writing.

Majumdar’s literary oeuvre is vast and varied. He was a master storyteller who had the ability to capture the essence of life in his writing. His novels and stories were marked by their vivid portrayal of characters and their intricate relationships with each other. His trilogy, ‘Uttaradhikar’, ‘Kalbela’, and ‘Kalpurush’, is a seminal work in Bengali literature that captures the spirit of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal. The trilogy follows the lives of three generations of a family and their struggles against the backdrop of political upheavals in the state.

Majumdar’s other notable works include ‘Dour’, a novel that offers a poignant portrayal of life in Kolkata centered around the race-course of the city. The novel explores the lives of people from various walks of life who are drawn to the race-course for different reasons. Majumdar’s skillful portrayal of their hopes, dreams, and aspirations makes ‘Dour’ a compelling read. Another popular creation of his was the character of ‘Arjun’, a detective in the prime of his youth. The character became quite popular among younger readers and added to Majumdar’s already impressive literary legacy.

Majumdar’s writing style was marked by its simplicity and clarity. He had a unique ability to reach out to his readers and connect with them on a personal level. His works are a testament to his deep understanding of human nature and his ability to capture the essence of life in his writing. He had a keen eye for detail and his writing was marked by its vivid descriptions of people, places, and events.

Majumdar’s passing is a great loss to the world of literature. His contributions to Bengali literature are immense and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of writers to come. His ability to capture the essence of life in his writing and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. His works will continue to be read and appreciated by readers for years to come. The world of literature may have lost a great writer, but his works will continue to live on and inspire future generations.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Acclaimed Bengali writer Samaresh Majumdar passes away at 81/