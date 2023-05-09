Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bentonville student falls off Beaver Lake bluff, dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes: Bentonville High School Student Dies After Falling from a Bluff

Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz, a student at Bentonville High School, tragically passed away after falling from a bluff near Eureka Springs, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses reported seeing Gryskiewicz fall off the bluff in the North Dam Site Lake Area on May 6. Emergency response teams, including Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, Grassy Knob Fire Department, Eureka Springs EMS, and Air Evacuation, were dispatched to the area after receiving the call.

Response Efforts

The terrain and lack of a trail to the ledge made it difficult for responders to reach Gryskiewicz, who had to initially be reached by boat. Once he was on land, he was transported to the hospital where he later died. Carroll County Sheriff Daniel Klatt stated that during the investigation, they found that Gryskiewicz fell approximately 50 feet off of the bluff and sustained severe injuries to the back of his head. No foul play is suspected in Gryskiewicz’s death.

A Community Mourns

The Bentonville High School baseball team shared their condolences on Facebook, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that the team mourns the loss of our teammate and friend Stephon Gryskiewicz.” The post went on to ask for thoughts and prayers for Gryskiewicz’s family.

Reflecting on the Tragedy

It is difficult to imagine the pain and sorrow that Gryskiewicz’s family and friends are going through. The loss of a loved one is never easy, but it is especially heartbreaking when a young life is cut short. This tragedy is a reminder of the importance of safety and being aware of our surroundings. It is easy to take our surroundings for granted, but tragedies like this remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of being careful and vigilant in all situations.

Conclusion

Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz’s death is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and community. As we mourn his passing, let us remember the importance of safety and being aware of our surroundings. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gryskiewicz’s family during this difficult time.

News Source : 5NEWS Web Staff

Source Link :Bentonville student dies after fall off bluff at Beaver Lake/