Dead – Death – Obituary News : Berkeley County Supervisor Dan Davis Dies

Former Berkeley County Supervisor Dan Davis Passes Away

Former Berkeley County Supervisor Dan Davis has passed away at the age of 72, according to his obituary. Davis served two terms as supervisor and ran for a third before his passing.

Life and Legacy of Dan Davis

Dan Davis was a well-known figure in Berkeley County, South Carolina, where he served as supervisor for two terms. He was a respected leader who was known for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the people he served.

Davis was born on August 7, 1948, in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. He attended Berkeley High School and later earned a degree in business administration from The Citadel. After college, he worked in the banking industry before entering politics.

In 1994, Davis was elected as the Berkeley County Supervisor, a position he held for two terms. During his time in office, he was instrumental in bringing new businesses and jobs to the area, improving infrastructure, and enhancing public safety. He was a staunch advocate for education and worked to improve schools in the county.

Davis was re-elected in 2002 and served until 2006. He ran for a third term in 2010 but was defeated in the primary.

Funeral Arrangements

A visitation for Dan Davis is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, followed by a funeral service on Wednesday, June 21. Both events will take place at J Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel. An interment will also take place on Wednesday at Carolina Memorial Gardens.

Davis will be remembered for his dedication to public service and his commitment to improving the lives of the people in Berkeley County. His passing is a loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed.

Conclusion

The passing of Dan Davis is a sad event for the people of Berkeley County. Davis was a beloved figure in the community, and his legacy of public service will live on. He will be remembered for his dedication to improving the lives of the people he served, and his contributions to the county will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Davis’ family and friends during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the memories of his life and the impact he had on the community he loved.

