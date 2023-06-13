Dead – Death – Obituary News : Berlusconi, Italy’s ex-PM, passes at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Silvio Berlusconi: The Controversial Legacy of Italy’s Media Mogul and Former Prime Minister

Silvio Berlusconi, the billionaire media mogul and former Italian Prime Minister, passed away on Monday at the age of 86. Berlusconi was a polarizing figure in Italian politics, known for his controversial policies and brazen remarks that often alarmed his allies. His legacy is a mixed one, with supporters praising his charisma, business acumen, and efforts to modernize Italy’s economy, while critics decry his corruption scandals, conflicts of interest, and attacks on the judiciary and press freedom.

The Rise of a Media Empire

Born in Milan in 1936, Berlusconi studied law and worked as a real estate developer before entering the media industry in the 1970s. He founded his own television channel, Canale 5, in 1980, which soon became one of Italy’s most popular networks. Berlusconi’s media empire expanded rapidly in the following years, with the creation of other TV channels, newspapers, magazines, and publishing houses. His media holdings gave him immense power and influence in Italian society, enabling him to shape public opinion, sway elections, and control the narrative around his own political career.

The Political Career of Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi first entered politics in 1994, founding the center-right Forza Italia party and winning the general election that year. He served as Prime Minister for three terms, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and 2008 to 2011. Berlusconi’s political style was characterized by populism, nationalism, and a focus on economic growth. He promised to reduce taxes, create jobs, and boost Italy’s international standing. He also adopted a tough stance on immigration and crime, pledging to crack down on illegal immigration and introduce harsher sentencing laws. Berlusconi’s policies were often divisive, with some praising his business-friendly approach and others criticizing his lack of social and environmental protections.

The Controversies of Silvio Berlusconi

Berlusconi’s political career was marred by numerous scandals and controversies. He was accused of corruption, tax evasion, and embezzlement, among other crimes. He faced multiple trials and investigations during his time in office, leading to accusations of conflicts of interest and abuse of power. Berlusconi also made headlines for his sexist and racist remarks, which sparked outrage from many quarters. He once referred to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as an “unfuckable lard-arse,” and joked about the size of former US President Barack Obama’s “tan.” Berlusconi’s behavior led to calls for his resignation and widespread protests, but he remained a popular figure among his supporters, who saw him as a charismatic leader who could deliver economic growth and national pride.

The Legacy of Silvio Berlusconi

Despite his many controversies, Berlusconi remained a formidable force in Italian politics until his retirement in 2013. His legacy is a mixed one, with some praising his achievements in modernizing Italy’s economy and promoting entrepreneurship, while others decry his attacks on democracy, press freedom, and the rule of law. Berlusconi’s media empire also raised concerns about the concentration of power and the potential for conflicts of interest. Nevertheless, Berlusconi remains a controversial and influential figure in Italian history, whose impact on the country’s politics and society will be felt for many years to come.

Conclusion

Silvio Berlusconi was a complex and controversial figure whose legacy will continue to be debated and analyzed in Italy and beyond. He was a media mogul who transformed Italy’s political landscape, a charismatic leader who inspired loyalty and opposition in equal measure, and a polarizing figure whose policies and remarks provoked strong reactions from all sides. Berlusconi’s passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics, but his influence will be felt for many years to come.

News Source : The Tribune India

Source Link :Italy’s former premier Berlusconi dies at 86/