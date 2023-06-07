Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bernard Lapasset’s Illness and Cause of Death: All You Need to Know

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rugby Bernard Lapasset Illness, Health Issues

Bernard Lapasset was a rugby administrator from France and he was the Chairman of the World Rugby from 2008 to 2016. He got the limelight after a piece of sad news hit the web regarding his death. His fans are searching for his illness and health issues so we decided to provide all the information we have.

Bernard Lapasset the former chairman of rugby union’s governing body and the driving force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid, has passed away. He was 75 when he passed away. He sacrificed and fought for rugby administration at the highest level.

He was the main force behind Paris’ successful 2024 Olympic bid and the former chairman of rugby union’s governing body has passed away. Tony Estanguet tweeted regarding his death:

“The founder of Paris-2024, Bernard Lapasset, passed away yesterday,” “Le fondateur de Paris 2024 s’est éteint hier. Bernard Lapasset était un dirigeant sportif hors norme. Epicurien, altruiste et bienveillant, je mesure la chance que j’ai eue de grandir à ses côtés. Sa disparition est une perte immense. Je pense très fort à sa famille” – Tony Estanguet – OLY (@TonyEstanguet) May 3, 2023

He succumbed to his illness overnight on Tuesday, May 2. Bernard leaves behind a life spent at the highest levels of sports management.

Rugby Bernard Lapasset Cause Of Death

He served as deputy chairman of the National Olympic Committee. Bernard was essential in assisting France to win the right to host the 2007 Rugby World Cup, plan it, and add rugby sevens to the 2016 Olympic program.

The reason behind his death is his illness.

Rugby Bernard Lapasset Wiki, Age

Bernard Lapasset was born on the 20th of October 1947. His birthplace is Tarbes, France, and holds French nationality. He was 75 years old when he passed away. He died on the 2nd of May 2023.

He had previously served as President of the French Federation of Rugby Union from 1991 until May 2008, when Pierre Camou, the then Vice-President, took over. Bernard was also the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee.

Bernard Lapasset’s marital status was married and he got married to Jacqueline Lapasset. They were blessed with 3 kids. His wife Jacqueline was born on 20th October 1947 in Tarbes, Hautes-Pyreness.

FAQS About Rugby Bernard Lapasset Illness

Q. 1. Who was Rugby Bernard Lapasset?

Ans. He was a rugby administrator from France and he was the Chairman of the World Rugby from 2008 to 2016.

Q. 2. Who is Bernard Lapasset wife?

Ans. Bernard Lapasset married Jacqueline Lapasset.

