Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bertram Rickmers, German shipping icon, passes away at 71

DN Media Group Takes Control of Your Data on TradeWinds from November 1st

TradeWinds, a leading news publication in the shipping, seafood, and energy industries, is part of DN Media Group AS. Starting November 1st, DN Media Group will be responsible for controlling your data on TradeWinds. This move is aimed at providing a secure and enjoyable user experience when visiting the site.

Why DN Media Group is Taking Control of Your Data

At DN Media Group, we understand the importance of data privacy and security. With the increasing concerns about cyber threats and data breaches, we want to ensure that our users have a secure online experience when using TradeWinds.

By taking control of your data, we can ensure that your personal information is protected, and that we are fully compliant with data protection regulations such as GDPR. We also want to provide a personalized user experience that is tailored to your needs and preferences. By analyzing your data, we can provide you with relevant content and recommendations that match your interests.

How We Handle Your Information

At DN Media Group, we take data privacy seriously. We use your data to improve your user experience on TradeWinds and to provide you with relevant content and recommendations. We also use your data to analyze user behavior and trends, which helps us to improve our site and services.

When you visit TradeWinds, we may collect certain information about you, including your IP address, browser type, and device information. We may also collect information about your browsing behavior, such as the pages you visit and the links you click on. This information is used to improve our site and services, and to provide you with a better user experience.

We do not sell or share your personal information with third parties for marketing purposes without your consent. We may, however, share your information with our trusted partners who provide services to us, such as website hosting, data analysis, and customer service. These partners are required to keep your information confidential and are not authorized to use your information for any other purpose.

Our Privacy Policy

If you have any concerns about how we handle your data, you can read more about it in our privacy policy. Our privacy policy outlines how we collect, use, and protect your personal information. It also explains your rights as a user, including the right to access and control your data.

We encourage you to read our privacy policy carefully and to contact us if you have any questions or concerns. We are committed to being transparent about how we handle your data and to providing you with a secure and enjoyable user experience when using TradeWinds.

About DN Media Group

DN Media Group is the leading news provider in the shipping, seafood, and energy industries. We have a number of English- and Norwegian-language news publications across a variety of sectors. Our publications include TradeWinds, Recharge News, IntraFish, and Upstream Online.

Our mission is to provide our readers with accurate and timely news and analysis that helps them make informed decisions about their businesses. We are committed to journalistic integrity and to providing our readers with the highest quality content.

The Bottom Line

DN Media Group’s takeover of your data on TradeWinds is aimed at providing you with a secure and enjoyable online experience. We are committed to data privacy and security, and to providing you with relevant content and recommendations. If you have any concerns about how we handle your data, please read our privacy policy and contact us with any questions or concerns you may have.

