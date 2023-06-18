Dead – Death – Obituary News : Best-selling author and actress Carol Higgins Clark passes away at 66

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carol Higgins Clark, Best-Selling Author and Actress, Dies at 66

On June 12, 2022, Carol Higgins Clark, a well-known actress and best-selling author, passed away at the age of 66 in Los Angeles. Her family announced that she had been battling appendix cancer. The daughter of best-selling suspense author Mary Higgins Clark, Carol was born on July 28, 1956, in New York City. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1978 and then pursued acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse. Later, she found her love for writing and became a successful author.

Carol Higgins Clark was best known for her Regan Reilly series, which featured a private investigator named Regan Reilly. Her novel Decked, which was nominated for the Agatha Award in 1992 and the Anthony Award for best first novel, was one of her most successful works. Several books in the series were also adapted into television movies, and Clark herself appeared in them.

In addition to her Regan Reilly series, Clark also co-wrote several Christmas-themed novels with her mother. When she was not writing, she often appeared in television movies based on her mother’s books. Some of her notable performances include The Cradle Will Fall, While My Pretty One Sleeps, and A Cry in the Night. She also appeared in Deck the Halls, The Mystery Cruise, and My Gal Sunday.

In 2016, Carol Higgins Clark was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Her mother, Mary Higgins Clark, had been previously inducted in 2011 and introduced her daughter at the ceremony. Carol is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren, and David Clark. Her sister, Patricia, passed away before her.

A wake for Carol Higgins Clark is scheduled for Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel in New York City. A Funeral Mass will be held the following day at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer.

Carol Higgins Clark’s passing is a great loss to the literary and entertainment industries. Her talent and contributions will be forever remembered. She was a gifted storyteller who brought joy and entertainment to many through her works. Her legacy will continue to live on through her writing and performances.

