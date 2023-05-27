Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bethpage resident Marissa Karcich dies, family grieves

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marissa Karcich of Bethpage, New York has died

The community of Bethpage, New York is in mourning following the passing of Marissa Karcich. The 26-year-old died on Monday, September 13, 2021, leaving behind a devastated family and friends.

Who was Marissa Karcich?

Marissa Karcich was a beloved member of the Bethpage community. She was a graduate of Bethpage High School and went on to study at Hofstra University. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile.

Marissa was an animal lover and had a passion for helping others. She volunteered at local animal shelters and frequently donated to various charities. She was also a talented artist and spent much of her free time creating beautiful pieces of art.

What happened?

Details surrounding Marissa’s death have not been released. However, it is known that she passed away unexpectedly on September 13, 2021.

The impact of Marissa’s death on her family and friends

Marissa’s death has left a huge void in the lives of her family and friends. Her parents, siblings, and grandparents are heartbroken over the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and granddaughter.

Marissa’s friends are also struggling to come to terms with her passing. Many have taken to social media to share their memories of Marissa and express their condolences to her family.

A statement from Marissa’s family

In a statement released to the press, Marissa’s family expressed their grief over her passing:

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our beautiful Marissa. She was a light in our lives and brought so much joy to everyone she met. We will miss her every day.”

The community’s response to Marissa’s death

Marissa’s death has had a profound impact on the community of Bethpage. Many have expressed their condolences to her family and shared their memories of Marissa on social media.

Local businesses have also shown their support for the family. A number of restaurants and shops have offered to donate a portion of their profits to Marissa’s favorite charities.

Coping with grief

The loss of a loved one is never easy, and coping with grief can be a long and difficult process. However, there are resources available to help those who are struggling.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers a variety of resources for individuals coping with grief and loss. These include support groups, counseling services, and educational resources.

Local religious organizations may also offer support and guidance for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Many churches, synagogues, and mosques offer grief counseling services and support groups.

Celebrating Marissa’s life

While Marissa’s passing is a tragedy, it is important to remember the joy she brought to those around her. Celebrating her life and the memories she created can be a healing process for those who loved her.

One way to celebrate Marissa’s life is to make a donation to one of her favorite charities. This could be a way to honor her memory and continue the work she was passionate about.

Another way to celebrate Marissa’s life is to share memories and stories about her with friends and family. This can help keep her memory alive and provide comfort to those who loved her.

A final farewell to Marissa

Marissa Karcich will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones.

As the community of Bethpage mourns her loss, we offer our heartfelt condolences to Marissa’s family and friends. Rest in peace, Marissa.

Bethpage, New York Marissa Karcich Death Mourning Family

News Source : Nadir Ali Tv

Source Link :Marissa Karcich of Bethpage, New York has died, Family mourns her death/