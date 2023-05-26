Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bethpage resident Marissa Karcich passes away, family mourns.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marissa Karcich of Bethpage, New York has died

The residents of Bethpage, New York are mourning the loss of Marissa Karcich. Marissa passed away on Wednesday, June 16th, at the age of 32. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A life cut short

Marissa was born on October 23rd, 1988, and grew up in Bethpage. She attended Bethpage High School, where she was an active member of the student body. Marissa was a bright, talented young woman who had a passion for music and art. She was also a gifted athlete and excelled in both soccer and lacrosse.

After graduating from high school, Marissa went on to attend college at SUNY Oneonta. She graduated with a degree in art and went on to pursue her dream of becoming a professional artist. Marissa was a talented painter and her work was featured in several galleries throughout New York City.

A loving daughter and sister

Marissa was a devoted daughter and sister. She was always there for her family and was known for her kind and caring nature. Her parents, John and Diane, were incredibly proud of their daughter and all that she had accomplished.

Marissa was also a loving sister to her younger brother, Michael. The two were very close and shared a special bond. Michael was devastated to learn of his sister’s passing and is struggling to come to terms with her loss.

A bright future cut short

Marissa had a bright future ahead of her, but her life was tragically cut short. She was taken from her family and friends far too soon and her loss has left a deep void in the community of Bethpage.

Marissa’s memory will live on through her art and the impact she had on those around her. She will be remembered as a talented artist, a gifted athlete, and a kind and caring person who always put others first.

The community mourns

The community of Bethpage is mourning the loss of Marissa Karcich. Her passing has left a deep impact on those who knew her. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Marissa.

One friend wrote, “Marissa was one of the kindest people I have ever met. She had a heart of gold and always put others first. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Another wrote, “Marissa was an incredibly talented artist and a true inspiration. Her work was beautiful and always left me in awe. She will be greatly missed.”

A tragic loss for the community

The loss of Marissa Karcich has been felt deeply by the community of Bethpage. Her passing is a tragic reminder of just how fragile life can be. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on through her art and the impact she had on those around her.

Rest in peace, Marissa. You will be deeply missed.

