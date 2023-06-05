Dead – Death – Obituary News : Beverly Shade passes away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Beverly Shade: A Pioneer in Women’s Wrestling

On Friday, the wrestling world lost one of its pioneers with the passing of Beverly Shade. Shade had been battling multiple ailments and passed away at the age of 87. She had been a fixture in the women’s wrestling scene for decades and had made a name for herself as an independent wrestler who refused to be controlled by the legendary Fabulous Moolah.

Early Life and Career

Beverly Shade was born on March 21, 1936, and grew up in Alton, Illinois. She was drawn to wrestling and would attend matches in St. Louis in the hopes of finding a way into the industry. Shade eventually got her break when legendary promoter Sam Muchnick sent her to Tampa, Florida to train under Cowboy Lutrell. She was trained by Ella Waldek and made her debut in 1957 in a multi-women’s elimination battle royal in Lakeland, Florida.

Refusal to Work with Fabulous Moolah

Shade came up during the era of Lilian Ellison, also known as Fabulous Moolah. However, Shade was not trained by Moolah nor was she contracted to her troupe. In the book “Sisterhood of the Squared Circle” by Pat Laprade and Dan Murphy, Shade explained her refusal to work with Moolah:

“I told her, I couldn’t work for you. I ain’t giving you all my money. Moolah and I got along pretty well, but I was never obligated to her. She kept her girls so far in debt that they had to stay with her because they couldn’t afford to get away.”

Despite this, Shade did work alongside Moolah on occasions, including a tour of Japan in 1979 and working for the WWWF in 1980. She even teamed up with Moolah against Kandi Malloy and Peggy Lee, including on the undercard at Shea Stadium on August 8, 1980, which was headlined by Bruno Sammartino and Larry Zbyszko in a steel cage match.

Personal Life and Accomplishments

Shade married fellow wrestler Billy Two River and the two would team together in mixed matches, with Shade working under the name ‘Beverly Two River’. Billy also launched his outlaw group in Florida with Shade by his side. During her time in the business, Shade won several titles, including a run with the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships in 1978 alongside her trainee, Natasha The Hatchet Lady. Later, she teamed with another trainee, Tracy Richards, as The Arm & Hammer Connection.

Passing

Shade had been recently admitted to hospice care and passed away due to lung cancer and pneumonia with blood clots and fluid forming in her lungs. She is survived by her husband Billy and their two children.

Legacy

Beverly Shade was a trailblazer in women’s wrestling and refused to be controlled by the industry’s power brokers. She was an independent spirit who paved the way for future generations of female wrestlers to follow in her footsteps. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers, both male and female, to pursue their dreams and never give up on their goals.

