Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Found Dead in Hotel

Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Commits Suicide in Varanasi

Sunday morning brought bad news for the entertainment world. Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was 25 years old. Her body was found in a hotel in Varanasi and the police have been involved in the investigation of the case.

Cause of Suicide

According to reports, Akanksha Dubey committed suicide by hanging herself in the hotel room. It is being told that she had reached the hotel after shooting at night.

Early Life

Akanksha Dubey was born on 21 October 1997 in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was very active on Instagram and had about 17 lakh followers. Her profile showed her love for dance.

New Video Song Release

The most surprising thing in this matter is that the video song of Akanksha Singh has been released today itself, the day she committed suicide. In the video song, she is appearing with Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. The poster of the song was shared by Akanksha Dubey herself on her Instagram account. The lyrics of the song are ‘Yeh Aara Kabhi Nahi Hara’.

Work in the Film Industry

Let us tell you that apart from video songs, Akanksha Dubey has also worked in many Bhojpuri films. She started her film career with the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla. After this, she worked in films like Bhojpuri film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Veeron Ke Veer, and Fighter King.

Conclusion

The sudden demise of Akanksha Dubey has left the entertainment world in shock. Her fans and colleagues in the industry are mourning her loss. The reason behind her suicide is not yet known, but it is a reminder that mental health is just as important as physical health and should not be ignored. Rest in peace, Akanksha Dubey.

