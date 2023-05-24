Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bhojpuri Filmmaker Subhash Chandra Dies in Robertsganj Hotel

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bhojpuri Film Director and Producer Subhash Chandra Found Dead at Robertsganj Hotel in UP

Subhash Chandra, a renowned Bhojpuri film director and producer was found dead in a hotel in Robertsganj, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on the morning of 16th August 2021. As per the reports, he was staying in the hotel along with his 40-member team for the past 11 days.

The local SHO, Manoj Kumar Singh confirmed the news and stated that Subhash Chandra was shooting a film in the area. He further added that the police have recovered his body from the hotel room and it has been sent for post-mortem. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

Subhash Chandra was a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry and had directed several hit films. He had also produced a number of films and was known for his contribution to the growth of Bhojpuri cinema. His death has come as a shock to the entire film fraternity and his fans.

The news of his death has spread like wildfire on social media and people have been expressing their condolences. Many celebrities and fans have taken to social media to express their grief over his sudden demise.

News Source : PTI

Source Link :Bhojpuri Film Director and Producer Subhash Chandra Found Dead at Robertsganj Hotel in UP/