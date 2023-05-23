Dead – Death – Obituary News : Biden’s statement on late son’s death raises questions

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

President Joe Biden’s False Claims About Son’s Death

President Joe Biden, 80, has once again falsely claimed that his son Beau Biden died while serving in Iraq. During a visit with United States troops stationed in Japan on Monday, the president told the troops in Iwakuni that “my son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq.” This is at least the third time that the president has made this false claim in public.

Beau Biden, who served as Delaware’s attorney general and in the Delaware Army National Guard in the Iraq War, died at age 46 in 2015 from brain cancer at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. He had deployed to Iraq in 2009 and earned a Bronze Star medal for his service there as part of the Army.

The president has long linked his son’s brain cancer diagnosis to his service in Iraq and the military’s use of burn pits. “In my view, I can’t prove it yet, he came back with stage 4 glioblastoma. Eighteen months he lived, knowing he was going to die,” Biden said in 2019.

However, there is no evidence to support the claim that Beau Biden’s brain cancer was caused by exposure to burn pits in Iraq. The Department of Veterans Affairs has stated that “research does not show evidence of long-term health problems from exposure to burn pits.”

Moreover, President Biden’s repeated false claims about his son’s death have raised questions about his credibility and truthfulness. In October 2022, he said that Beau died in Iraq while speaking at Camp Hale in Colorado. “Just imagine – I mean it sincerely – I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice – genuine sacrifice they all made,” Biden said then.

He also said that Beau had died in Iraq during a speech in Florida in November, right after confusing the War in Ukraine with the War in Iraq. “Inflation is a worldwide problem right now,” the president said. “There’s a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia’s doing. Excuse me, the war in Ukraine. I’m thinking Iraq, because that’s where my son died – because he died.”

President Biden’s false claims about his son’s death have also faced criticism for politicizing Beau Biden’s service and death. William McGurn, a speechwriter for George W. Bush, wrote for the Wall Street Journal in 2019 that Biden should “stop invoking Beau as a way of deflecting criticism of his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mr. Biden is not a Gold Star father and should stop playing one on TV.”

In conclusion, President Joe Biden’s repeated false claims about his son Beau’s death in Iraq have raised questions about his credibility and truthfulness. While Beau Biden served with honor and distinction in Iraq, there is no evidence to support the claim that his brain cancer was caused by exposure to burn pits. Moreover, using his son’s service and death for political purposes is inappropriate and disrespectful to his memory.

News Source : By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

Source Link :Biden raises eyebrows after claiming late son Beau, who passed away from brain cancer, died in Iraq/