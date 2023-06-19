Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey, 45, Collapses on Stage and Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45 After Collapsing on Stage

The world of hip-hop is mourning the loss of one of its own, as rapper Big Pokey passed away on August 23rd, 2021, at the age of 45. The Houston-based artist, whose real name was Milton Powell, collapsed on stage during a performance in his hometown and was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

A Career That Spanned Decades

Big Pokey was a prominent figure in the Houston rap scene for over two decades, having released his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers who gained notoriety in the 1990s and 2000s for their unique sound and style.

Over the course of his career, Big Pokey released numerous albums and collaborated with many other artists in the industry. His music was known for its gritty, street-inspired lyrics and heavy bass beats, which helped to define the sound of Southern rap.

A Legacy That Will Be Remembered

Big Pokey’s death has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow artists alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to the rapper’s contributions to the genre.

“Rest In Peace to my brother Big Pokey,” tweeted fellow Houston rapper Lil Keke. “You will be missed but never forgotten. We lost a legend today.”

Big Pokey’s legacy will undoubtedly live on through his music, which continues to be celebrated by fans around the world. His passing serves as a reminder of the impact that he and other Southern rappers had on the genre, and of the importance of preserving their contributions for future generations.

A Tragic Loss for the Hip-Hop Community

The circumstances of Big Pokey’s death are still unclear, but the news of his passing has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. His death comes just months after the loss of another prominent rapper, DMX, who died in April 2021 at the age of 50.

Big Pokey’s passing is a tragedy for those who knew him personally, as well as for his fans and the wider hip-hop community. His contributions to the genre will be remembered for years to come, and his influence on Southern rap will continue to be felt for generations.

A Call to Action

As we mourn the loss of Big Pokey and other artists who have passed away in recent years, it’s important to remember the toll that the music industry can take on its performers. Many rappers struggle with mental health issues and substance abuse, and the pressures of fame and success can be overwhelming.

It’s vital that we as a society work to support artists and ensure that they have access to the resources they need to stay healthy and safe. This can include everything from mental health counseling to financial support and access to healthcare.

Big Pokey’s passing is a tragic reminder of the importance of taking care of ourselves and those around us. Let us honor his memory by working to create a world where artists can thrive and succeed without sacrificing their well-being.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to Big Pokey, let us remember the impact that he had on the world of hip-hop. His music inspired countless fans and helped to shape the genre in ways that will be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey. You will be missed.

News Source : Maureen Lee Lenker

Source Link :Rapper Big Pokey dies at 45 after collapsing on stage/