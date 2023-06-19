Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey, 48, Collapses on Stage and Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Houston Rapper Big Pokey

The hip-hop community is mourning the loss of Houston rapper Big Pokey who passed away on Sunday after collapsing during a performance. The news was confirmed by his representative to USA TODAY. Born Milton Powell, Big Pokey was a well-known figure in the Houston rap scene and had a successful career that spanned over two decades.

Early Life and Career

Big Pokey was born and raised in Houston, Texas. He started rapping at a young age and gained recognition in the early 1990s as a member of the group Convicts. The group released their debut album in 1991, which received critical acclaim and helped establish them in the Houston rap scene. Big Pokey’s smooth flow and captivating lyrics quickly made him a fan favorite.

After the success of Convicts, Big Pokey went on to pursue a solo career. In 1999, he released his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” which became an instant classic in the Houston rap scene. The album featured collaborations with fellow Houston rappers such as Lil’ Keke, Big Hawk, and DJ Screw. Big Pokey’s unique style and delivery helped him gain a loyal fanbase and establish himself as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game.

Success and Legacy

Big Pokey continued to release successful albums throughout the 2000s and collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Bun B, Paul Wall, and Slim Thug. He also appeared on numerous mixtapes and was a regular fixture on the Houston rap scene. His music was known for its raw, unfiltered lyrics and gritty beats, which captivated his listeners.

Big Pokey’s legacy extends beyond his music. He was a beloved figure in the Houston community and was known for his generosity and kindness. He often gave back to his community and supported local charities and organizations. He was also a mentor to many young artists and helped pave the way for the next generation of Houston rappers.

Tributes and Condolences

The news of Big Pokey’s passing has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, with many taking to social media to express their condolences. Fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug tweeted, “Rest In Peace Big Pokey, Houston Legend.” Bun B also paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, writing, “Rest easy to the homie Big Pokey. Houston legend and all-around good dude. Prayers up for his family and loved ones.”

Big Pokey’s fans have also taken to social media to share their memories and pay their respects. Many have shared stories of how his music impacted their lives and how he helped shape the Houston rap scene.

Conclusion

The loss of Big Pokey is a devastating blow to the Houston rap scene and the hip-hop community as a whole. He was a talented artist, a mentor, and a beloved figure in his community. His music will live on as a testament to his legacy and his impact on the Houston rap scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

Big Pokey Rapper death Stage collapse Hip hop music Houston rap scene

News Source : Joy Ashford

Source Link :Rapper Big Pokey dies at 48 after collapsing on stage/