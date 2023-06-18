Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey: Death, Age, Net Worth, Family & Career

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Big Pokey: Remembering a Houston Rap Legend

Milton Powell, better known by his stage name Big Pokey, was a Houston rap legend who helped shape the city’s unique sound. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers and DJs who pioneered the chopped and screwed style of music that became synonymous with Houston hip-hop.

Big Pokey’s deep, gritty voice and raw verses made him a standout artist within the Houston rap community. He collaborated with DJ Screw on numerous mixtapes, including the seminal “June 27th,” which became a defining moment for the Houston rap scene.

In 1999, Big Pokey released his debut solo album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” which cemented his status as a respected rapper. The album featured collaborations with fellow S.U.C. members such as Lil’ Keke, Big Hawk, and E.S.G., among others.

Throughout his career, Big Pokey remained true to his roots and committed to representing Houston. He continued to release music and perform live shows, earning a devoted fan base and respect from his peers.

Sadly, Big Pokey passed away on August 7th, 2021, at the age of 48. According to sources, he fell to the ground while performing in Texas and later passed away. His death was a shock to the Houston rap community and fans around the world who admired his talent and contribution to the genre.

Despite his untimely death, Big Pokey’s legacy lives on through his music. He was a pioneer of the chopped and screwed style of music and helped put Houston rap on the map. His distinctive flow and vivid storytelling continue to inspire and influence artists today.

In addition to his musical contributions, Big Pokey was known for his generosity and kindness. He was a beloved figure in Houston and had a positive impact on those around him.

Although Big Pokey is no longer with us, his music and legacy will continue to be celebrated by fans and artists alike. He was a true Houston rap legend who left an indelible mark on the genre and will be remembered for his talent, authenticity, and commitment to his community.

News Source : MyNewsGh

Source Link :Big Pokey Cause of death, Age, Net Worth, Wife, Children, Parents, Siblings/