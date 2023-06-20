Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey Dies During Performance

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Big Pokey, a popular American rapper known for hits such as “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “Ball & Parlay,” has passed away at the age of 45. The Houston-born artist collapsed on stage while performing at a bar in Beaumont, Texas on Saturday night, shocking fans and the music industry as a whole.

Footage from the event shows Big Pokey holding a mic while speaking with a DJ when he suddenly exhaled heavily, tripped, and fell to the ground. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The news of Big Pokey’s passing was confirmed in a statement on his verified Instagram page, which read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’”

Fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Big Pokey’s talent and impact on the industry. Houston rapper Bun B tweeted, “Rest easy Big Pokey. One of the coldest voices to ever come out of Texas. This one hurts.” DJ Screw’s daughter, Erica, also shared her condolences, writing, “RIP Big Pokey. Sending love and prayers to his family and friends.”

Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, began his music career in the late 1990s as a member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based rap collective founded by DJ Screw. He released his debut album, “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” in 1999 and quickly gained a following for his deep, distinctive voice and hard-hitting lyrics.

Over the course of his career, Big Pokey released several more albums and collaborated with a range of artists, including Lil Keke, E.S.G., and Trae tha Truth. He was known for his ability to convey the realities of life in Houston’s inner city through his music, and was respected for his dedication to his craft.

Big Pokey’s passing is a great loss to the music industry and to his fans, who will remember him for his talent, passion, and authenticity. As the details of his celebration of life are released, it is clear that his legacy will live on through his music and the impact he had on those who knew and loved him. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

