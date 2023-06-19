Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey, Houston Rap Legend, Passes at 45

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Big Pokey: The Houston Hip-Hop Icon

In the early morning hours of June 18, 2023, the Houston hip-hop community lost one of its most beloved icons, Big Pokey, born Milton Powell. The rapper, who was an original member of the Screwed Up Click collective, passed away at the age of 45 after fainting during a performance at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. The cause of death is currently unknown, pending autopsy results.

Powell first began rapping alongside local producer DJ Screw in the early 1990s, and quickly became an integral part of Houston’s music scene. He released his first full-length album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, in 1999, and went on to release several more albums throughout his career, including Da Sky’s Da Limit and Evacuation Notice.

Tributes to the rapper have poured in from all corners of the music industry and beyond, with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner bidding a heartfelt farewell to the local legend. “The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Turner wrote in a tweet. “Though many called him ‘low key,’ his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Fellow Houston rap legend Bun B also took to social media to honor the late artist. “I wasn’t ready for this,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pokey’s impact on the Houston hip-hop scene cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer of the “chopped and screwed” sound that originated in the city, and his gritty, streetwise rhymes resonated with fans across the country. His music was a reflection of the city he called home, and he remained fiercely dedicated to his community throughout his career.

In addition to his work as a rapper, Big Pokey was also known for his collaborations with other Houston artists, including Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, and Paul Wall. He was a mentor to many up-and-coming artists in the city, and his influence can still be heard in the music being made in Houston today.

As news of his passing spread, fans and fellow artists took to social media to share their memories of Big Pokey and pay their respects. “RIP Big Pokey. You were a legend and a pioneer,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “You paved the way for so many artists, and your impact on the Houston hip-hop scene will never be forgotten.”

Another fan shared a personal story about meeting the rapper at a show in Houston. “I’ll never forget the time I met Big Pokey after a show. He was so kind and humble, and he took the time to talk to every fan who wanted to meet him. He truly cared about his fans and his community. Rest in peace, Pokey.”

Big Pokey’s legacy as a Houston hip-hop icon is secure, and his influence will continue to be felt for years to come. He was a true original, and his music will live on as a testament to his talent, his dedication, and his love for his city and his fans. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

News Source : Alli Patton

Source Link :Houston Rap Icon Big Pokey Dies at 45/