Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey, Rapper, Dies at 45 Onstage in Texas

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dies at 45

Introduction

Big Pokey, a pioneering Houston rapper who helped transform the city’s hip-hop scene, has died after collapsing onstage Saturday. He was 45, reported German news agency (dpa). His real name was Milton Powell. No cause of death was given.

Statement from Big Pokey’s Representative

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” the statement read. “He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter’.”

Big Pokey’s Legacy

Big Pokey was among the original members of influential Houston hip-hop collective Screwed Up Click. He was also known for his solo work, including his 1999 debut album, The Hardest Pit in the Litter. Houston rapper Bun B, who has recorded with several members of Screwed Up Click in the past, paid tribute to Big Pokey on Instagram, hailing his contemporary as “one of the most naturally talented artists in the city”.

Recent Work

In recent years, Big Pokey had remained active on the Houston hip-hop scene. He released his latest studio album, Sensei, in May 2021, as well as an EP with fellow Houston rapper J Dawg in March 2023. He collaborated with another Houston rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, on the song Southside Royalty Freestyle from her 2022 record, Traumazine.

Houston Mayor’s Statement

“The City of Houston and I extend our prayers and condolences to our own Screwed Up Click legendary rapper #BigPokey family and friends,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday. “Though many called him ‘low key’, his presence was larger than life in helping to catapult our hip hop scene nationally. We are grateful.”

Conclusion

Big Pokey’s death is a significant loss for the Houston hip-hop community. He will be remembered as a pioneer who helped shape the city’s music scene and as an artist who remained dedicated to his craft until the very end.

