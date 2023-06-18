Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey’s Alleged Cause of Death: Heart Arrest

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Biography of Big Pokey

Big Pokey, also known as Milton Powell, was a legendary rapper from Houston, Texas. He was born on December 4, 1977, and grew up in the South Park neighborhood of Houston. Big Pokey first gained recognition in the early 2000s as a member of the Screwed Up Click, a collective of rappers from Houston. He released his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999, and went on to release several more albums throughout his career.

Wikipedia

Big Pokey’s Wikipedia page describes him as a “pioneer of Houston’s underground rap scene.” It notes that he was known for his slow, deliberate flow and his ability to paint vivid pictures of life in Houston’s streets. The page also mentions Big Pokey’s collaborations with other Houston rappers such as Bun B, Slim Thug, and Z-Ro.

Age and Net Worth

At the time of his death, Big Pokey was 45 years old. His net worth is unknown, but he was considered a respected and influential figure in the Houston rap community.

Cause of Death

The cause of Big Pokey’s death is allegedly linked to heart arrest. According to reports, he passed out during a performance in Beaumont, Texas, and paramedics were unable to revive him. Bun B and other members of the Texas rap community have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to Big Pokey on social media.

Legacy

Big Pokey’s legacy as a pioneering figure in Houston’s rap scene is secure. He was known for his distinctive style and his ability to capture the essence of life in Houston’s neighborhoods. His influence can be heard in the work of many younger Houston rappers, and his impact on the city’s culture will be felt for years to come. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

