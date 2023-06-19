Dead – Death – Obituary News : Big Pokey’s Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Big Pokey Death Cause, Obituary

Who was Big Pokey?

Big Pokey was born on December 4, 1977 in Houston, Texas. He grew up in the South Park neighborhood, where he met DJ Screw, the founder of the Screwed Up Click (SUC), a group of rappers who recorded freestyle sessions over slowed-down beats. Big Pokey joined the SUC in the early 1990s and became one of its most prominent members, along with Lil’ Keke, Fat Pat, Big Moe and others. He was known for his deep voice, witty rhymes and hard-hitting delivery.

Big Pokey made his debut on DJ Screw’s 1996 mixtape 3 ‘N The Mornin’ (Part Two), where he rapped on tracks such as “June 27” and “Sittin’ On Top Of The World”. He also appeared on several other classic SUC mixtapes such as Chapter 182: Ridin’ Dirty, Chapter 230: Southside Still Holdin’ and Chapter 324: Dusk 2 Dawn. He released his first solo album, Hardest Pit in the Litter, in 1999, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lil’ C-Note and Big Steve. The album peaked at number 52 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Big Pokey continued to release solo albums throughout the 2000s, such as D-Game 2000 (2000), Da Sky’s Da Limit (2002), Bad Azz Mixtape Vol. II (2004) and Evacuation Notice (2008). He also collaborated with other Houston rappers such as Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Mike Jones and Chamillionaire. He was featured on Paul Wall’s hit single “Sittin’ Sidewayz”, which reached number 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2005. He also formed a group called The M.O.B. with fellow SUC members Lil’ Keke and Big Hawk.

Big Pokey was widely respected and admired by his peers and fans for his authentic and original style of rap. He was considered one of the pioneers and legends of the Houston rap scene, which influenced many other artists across the country. He was also known for his humble and low-key personality, who avoided drama and focused on his music.

What is Big Pokey’s Death Reason?

Big Pokey died on June 18, 2023 after collapsing on stage during a show at Pour 09 Bar in Beaumont, Texas. He was performing with other SUC members such as Lil’ Flip and ESG as part of a Father’s Day weekend celebration. According to witnesses, he fell unconscious while rapping and was carried off the stage by security guards. A nurse who was present in the crowd performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

The cause of Big Pokey’s death is still unknown and pending an autopsy report. However, some sources have speculated that it could be related to heat stroke or cardiac arrest. Texas was experiencing a heat wave at the time of his death, with temperatures reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. A heat advisory was issued for Jefferson County, where Beaumont is located, warning residents of possible heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Some fans have also suggested that Big Pokey may have had an underlying health condition that contributed to his death.

How did people react to Big Pokey’s death?

The news of Big Pokey’s death spread quickly on social media, where many people expressed their shock and sorrow. His fellow rappers and friends paid tribute to him on Instagram and Twitter, remembering him as a legend, a friend, and a brother. Some of the messages are as follows:

Bun B: “I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Slim Thug: “RIP Big Pokey man this one hurt bad I grew up on his music he was one of my favorite rappers from Houston I can’t believe this.”

Paul Wall: “Rest In Peace Big Pokey. You are a legend and an icon in Houston rap history. You will be missed but never forgotten.”

Z-Ro: “Rest easy Big Pokey. You were one of the best to ever do it. You inspired me and many others with your music and your character. You were a real one and a true friend. I love you bro.”

Lil’ Flip: “I’m heartbroken and speechless right now. Big Pokey was more than a friend, he was my brother. We had so many plans and dreams together. We were supposed to do the June 27 show coming up. He was always there for me and supported me in everything I did. He was one of the greatest rappers of all time and a legend in the game. I can’t believe he’s gone. I love you Big Pokey, rest in paradise.”

Big Pokey’s fans also mourned his death and shared their condolences and memories of him on social media. Many posted videos and photos of him performing, rapping or hanging out with his friends. Some also shared their favorite songs or lyrics from him, or thanked him for his music and influence.

Big Pokey’s publicist released a statement confirming his death and asking for privacy for his family:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.’”

What is Big Pokey’s legacy?

Big Pokey’s legacy is that of a rap legend who helped shape the Houston rap scene and influenced many other artists with his unique style and voice. He was one of the original members of Screwed Up Click, which created a distinctive sound and culture that resonated with millions of listeners across the world. He was also a successful solo artist who released several albums and mixtapes that showcased his skills and versatility as a rapper.

Big Pokey was respected and admired by his peers and fans for his authenticity and originality as an artist. He never compromised his vision or identity for fame or money but stayed true to himself and his roots. He was also known for his humble and low-key personality, who avoided drama and focused on his music.

Big Pokey will be remembered as one of the pioneers and legends of the Houston rap scene, who left behind a rich legacy of music and memories for generations to come.

