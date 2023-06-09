Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bihar man lies about mother’s death in Odisha train accident for job.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Triple Train Accident in Odisha: A Tragedy Exploited

Last week on June 2 there was a triple train accident in Odisha. The accident killed 288 people and injured more than 1,100 people. On the one hand, the country has not yet recovered from this incident, on the other hand, some Bhamtes have started trying to find their own benefit in this tragedy.

The Tragic Incident

The triple train accident in Odisha was a devastating incident that shook the nation. The incident involved the derailment of three trains, resulting in the loss of hundreds of lives and injuries to over a thousand people. The incident occurred due to the sudden collapse of a bridge that the trains were crossing.

Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident, and the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. However, the sheer magnitude of the accident made it difficult for rescue workers to reach the affected areas, and it took several hours to bring the situation under control.

Bhamtes Exploiting the Tragedy

While the nation mourns the loss of so many innocent lives, some Bhamtes have started exploiting the tragedy for their own benefit. Reports have emerged that some people are claiming fake deaths of their family members to claim compensation from the government.

Such claims not only hurt the genuine victims of the tragedy but also put the entire compensation process in jeopardy. The compensation process is already slow and bureaucratic, and such fraudulent claims only add to the delay.

The Need for Stringent Measures

The exploitation of the tragedy by some Bhamtes highlights the need for stringent measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The government needs to take a more proactive approach to ensure the safety of its citizens.

The authorities need to conduct regular checks and maintenance of infrastructure such as bridges, railways, and roads to prevent such accidents. In addition, there needs to be stricter penalties for those found guilty of negligence leading to accidents.

Furthermore, the government needs to ensure that the compensation process is streamlined and efficient. The victims and their families should not have to run from pillar to post to claim compensation. The authorities need to be more sensitive to the needs of the victims and provide them with adequate support during such challenging times.

Conclusion

The triple train accident in Odisha was a tragedy that has left a deep scar on the nation. The loss of so many lives is a horrific reminder of the need for better infrastructure and safety measures. However, the exploitation of the tragedy by some Bhamtes is a shameful act that cannot be condoned.

The authorities need to take stern action against those found guilty of fraudulently claiming compensation. At the same time, they need to ensure that the compensation process is streamlined and efficient, and the victims and their families are provided with adequate support.

Only by working together can we prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future and ensure the safety and wellbeing of all citizens.

