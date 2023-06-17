Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bihar Student Commits Suicide in Kota After NEET UG Disappointment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

21-Year-Old Student from Bihar Dies by Suicide in Kota: Another Tragic Loss in the Education Race

The education system in India has always been a cut-throat competition, with students putting in their best efforts to secure a place in prestigious institutions. However, the pressure to succeed has taken a toll on many young lives, driving them to the brink of despair. The recent suicide of a 21-year-old medical aspirant from Bihar, Roshan, in Kota, is yet another tragic loss in the education race.

Roshan had been preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for two years in Kota, a city in Rajasthan known as a hub for coaching centers. He had already attempted the exam twice but failed to secure the desired marks. The NEET results were announced earlier this week, and Roshan was devastated to learn that he had not qualified with good marks even in his second attempt.

On Thursday evening, Roshan’s brother Suman, who also prepares for competitive exams in Kota but resides separately, found his brother’s body hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on the 3rd floor of the building. Roshan had returned to Kota on Thursday morning after visiting his uncle in Delhi. He had spoken to his mother, but when his parents called later in the day, Roshan did not respond. Worried, they asked Suman to go to his PG and check on him, only to find the tragic scene.

The police have not found any suicide note in Roshan’s room, but they believe that he hanged himself because he could not cope with the disappointment of not qualifying for NEET-UG. The authorities have lodged a case under section 174 of CrPC (enquire and report on suicide) to investigate the incident.

Roshan’s case is not an isolated one. Kota has witnessed a surge in student suicides in recent years, with at least 15 students taking their lives in 2022 alone. The intense competition, the pressure to perform, and the isolation from family and friends can be overwhelming for young students, leading them to depression and suicidal thoughts.

The education system needs to acknowledge the mental health challenges faced by students and provide them with adequate support. The authorities must address the root cause of the problem, including the excessive focus on marks, the lack of counseling services, and the negative impact of social media on mental health. Parents and teachers also have a crucial role to play in guiding students and helping them cope with stress.

The loss of a young life is always tragic, and Roshan’s death is a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform in the education system. We need to create a more compassionate and supportive environment for our students, where they can pursue their dreams without sacrificing their mental health and well-being. Let us hope that Roshan’s death will serve as a wake-up call for the authorities to take action and prevent such senseless tragedies in the future.

News Source : Times Now Digital

