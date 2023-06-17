Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bihar student in Kota commits suicide after NEET disappointment

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEET aspirant from Bihar allegedly commits suicide after failing to qualify for third time

A 21-year-old NEET aspirant from Bihar allegedly committed suicide in Kota after failing to get desired marks in the entrance exam for the third time. The aspirant, identified as Roshan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in Mahaveer Nagar Police station area by his brother Suman who also prepares for competitive exams in Kota but resides separately.

No suicide note found

Although no suicide note has been recovered from Roshan’s room, police believe that he hanged himself apparently because he failed to qualify NEET-UG with good marks even at his second attempt. The NEET results were announced earlier this week.

Preparing for two years

Roshan had been preparing for the NEET-UG for two years in Kota. He scored 400 marks out of 720 in this edition of the NEET-UG. Police said they have lodged a case under section 174 of CrPC (enquire and report on suicide) to probe the incident.

Kota – the suicide hub

Kota, known as the coaching capital of India, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. This is the 12th case of student suicide in Kota in the past six months. At least 15 students took to the extreme step in 2022. The pressure to perform and the cut-throat competition has taken a toll on the mental health of students. The coaching centres in Kota attract students from across the country, who leave their homes and families to prepare for various competitive exams.

Need for counseling and support

The alarming rise in student suicides in Kota has raised concerns about the mental health of students. The education system in India needs to be reformed to provide a supportive environment to students. The coaching centres should not only focus on academics but also on the overall well-being of the students. There is a need for counseling and support to help students deal with the stress and pressure of competitive exams.

Conclusion

The tragic suicide of Roshan highlights the need for a more student-friendly education system. The focus should not only be on academic excellence but also on the mental and emotional well-being of students. The government, educational institutions, and coaching centres should work together to provide a supportive environment to students and reduce the stress and pressure of competitive exams.

News Source : Edited by Bhagya Luxmi

Source Link :Rajasthan: Student from Bihar commits suicide in Kota after poor NEET result/