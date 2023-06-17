Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bihar student’s suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

NEET Student Commits Suicide: A Tragic Reminder of the Pressure Faced by Students in India

Introduction

The news of a 21-year-old NEET student, Roshan, committing suicide after failing to get the desired results in two consecutive attempts is a tragic reminder of the immense pressure faced by students in India.

The Tragic Incident

Roshan, from Samastipur district, was found dead in his room in the Mahaveer Nagar Police station area. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, and while no suicide note was found, police suspect that Roshan took the drastic step due to his disappointment over failing to pass the NEET-UG entrance exam with excellent marks even on his second attempt.

The Pressure Faced by Students

The NEET exam is considered one of the toughest entrance exams in India. Students have to prepare for months, if not years, to get a good score and secure admission to a prestigious medical college. The pressure on students is immense, with parents, teachers, and society placing high expectations on them.

Unfortunately, many students are not able to cope with this pressure and end up taking extreme steps like Roshan did. The education system in India is not helping either, with a focus on rote learning and memorization, rather than critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The Need for Change

The tragic incident of Roshan’s suicide should serve as a wake-up call for the government and education authorities to take action. The education system needs to be revamped, with a focus on holistic development and reducing the pressure on students.

Additionally, there should be more support systems in place for students, including counseling and mental health services. Parents and teachers also need to be educated on how to support their children and students in a healthy manner.

Conclusion

The death of Roshan is a tragedy that could have been prevented. It is time for us as a society to take responsibility for the pressure we place on our students and take action to create a system that supports and nurtures their potential. Let us remember Roshan, and ensure that no more students have to suffer the same fate.

