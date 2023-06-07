Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bihar updates death toll to 43

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

43 Passengers from Bihar Dead in Train Accident in Odisha

As many as 43 passengers from Bihar have died so far in the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore, according to an official of the disaster management department. The department released a statement on Wednesday stating that 47 people were injured and 18 were missing. The official further added that 28 dead bodies had been handed over to the family members of the victims. However, on Tuesday, officials had claimed that 35 persons were killed in the accident.

Assistance from Bihar Government

The Bihar government has sent a team of four officials to Balasore to assist the family members of the victims in identifying the dead bodies. As some of the dead bodies are difficult to identify, the officials are coordinating with authorities for DNA testing. The team has already taken samples from six individuals belonging to Purnea, Samastipur, Sheikhpura, Begusarai, Gaya, and East Champaran districts.

The officials are also providing transportation services for those who have recovered from their injuries and have been discharged from the hospital. They are arranging buses for these individuals and ambulances to transport the dead bodies to their respective places.

Review Meeting by Bihar Chief Minister

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting of senior officials, including the chief secretary and commissioner of disaster management, to review the situation after the accident. The government is taking all necessary measures to ensure that the victims and their families receive the support they need during this difficult time.

Conclusion

The train accident in Balasore has resulted in a tragic loss of lives. The Bihar government is providing support to the families of the victims, and efforts are underway to identify the deceased through DNA testing. The authorities are also providing transportation services for those who have recovered from their injuries and for the dead bodies to be transported to their respective places. It is important that all necessary measures are taken to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future, and that adequate safety measures are put in place to protect the lives of passengers.

Bihar death toll update COVID-19 deaths in Bihar Bihar coronavirus fatalities Bihar pandemic death count Bihar health department revises death toll

News Source : Cityairnews

Source Link :Bihar revises death toll to 43/