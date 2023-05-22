Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bike Causes Fatal Car Accident in Sihora

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jabalpur News: Bike and other items including cooler kept outside burnt due to fire

Dheeraj Bajpai Updated: | Mon, 22 May 2023 07:45 AM (IST) Published: | Mon, 22 May 2023 07:45 AM (IST)

Jabalpur News: Jabalpur, Naiduniya Representative. A house caught fire in ward number seven of Gadia Mohalla of Sihora. In this incident, a bike and other items kept outside the house, including a cooler, were burnt.

The Incident

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the house owner was not present in the house. The neighbors noticed the smoke coming out of the house and informed the fire department immediately. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire. However, the bike and other items kept outside the house were already burnt by then.

The Cause of Fire

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit. The exact reason for the short circuit is yet to be ascertained by the authorities. The house owner has estimated a loss of around Rs. 50,000 due to the fire incident.

The Response

The locals and the fire brigade team acted swiftly and prevented the fire from spreading to other houses. The District Collector has announced compensation to the house owner for the loss incurred due to the fire. The authorities have also urged the citizens to be cautious and take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Preventive Measures

It is essential to take preventive measures to avoid fire incidents. Some of the measures that can be taken are:

Regular maintenance of electrical appliances and wires

Switching off appliances when not in use

Using quality electrical appliances and wiring

Keeping a fire extinguisher handy

Not overloading electrical sockets

Keeping flammable items away from electrical appliances

Conclusion

The incident has caused a loss to the house owner, and it is essential to take preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future. The authorities should also conduct regular inspections to ensure that the citizens are following the safety guidelines. It is the responsibility of every citizen to be cautious and take preventive measures to avoid fire incidents.

