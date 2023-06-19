Dead – Death – Obituary News : Biker dies in St Austell crash early morning

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Man Dies in Tragic Motorbike Crash in Cornwall

A man has tragically died at the scene of a motorbike crash in Cornwall, prompting an appeal from Devon and Cornwall Police for witnesses to come forward. The incident occurred on Carclaze Road in St Austell on Friday 16 June, with reports indicating that the single-vehicle collision took place at around 3:30am.

According to a police spokesperson, the crash involved a white Yamaha motorbike and occurred at the junction of the A391. Sadly, a 44-year-old man from St Austell was pronounced dead at the scene, with his next of kin informed and receiving support from officers.

The road remained closed for seven hours to allow for investigation work to take place and the public has been thanked for their patience during this time. However, officers are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone in the area with relevant dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward and report it to them.

This is a tragic incident that highlights the dangers of riding a motorbike, particularly during the early hours of the morning when visibility is low and roads are quieter. It also raises questions about the importance of road safety measures and the need for greater awareness of the risks associated with riding a motorbike.

Motorbike accidents are all too common on UK roads, with riders often suffering serious or fatal injuries as a result of collisions. According to statistics from the Department for Transport, motorcyclists are 38 times more likely to be killed in a road traffic accident than car occupants per mile ridden. In 2019, 336 motorcyclists were killed on UK roads, accounting for 19% of all road deaths despite only making up 1% of all road users.

There are a number of factors that contribute to the high risk of motorbike accidents. These include poor road conditions, driver error, and the vulnerability of riders. Motorcyclists are less visible than other vehicles and are not protected by the same safety features as cars, making them more susceptible to serious injuries in the event of a crash.

In order to reduce the number of motorbike accidents on UK roads, there needs to be a greater emphasis on road safety measures and awareness campaigns. This includes improving road conditions, increasing driver education and training, and encouraging the use of protective clothing and helmets.

It is also important for riders to take responsibility for their own safety by ensuring that they are properly trained and equipped before riding a motorbike. This includes obtaining a valid motorcycle licence, wearing appropriate safety gear, and adhering to traffic laws and regulations.

The tragic incident in Cornwall serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for greater awareness of the risks associated with riding a motorbike. Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and we hope that this incident prompts a renewed effort to improve road safety for all road users. If you witnessed the incident or have any relevant information, please do not hesitate to come forward and report it to the police.

News Source : ITV News

Source Link :Cornwall biker killed in early morning crash in St Austell/