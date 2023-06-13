Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bill DuBois’ Cause of Death?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Murder of Bill DuBois: A Tragic Case of Robbery and Violence

The town of Fort Smith, Arkansas was rocked by a gruesome incident in July 2019 when Bill DuBois, a 72-year-old retired teacher and army veteran, was found beaten to death in his duplex house. The police discovered that the house had been ransacked, and several items of value, including DuBois’ gold lieutenant’s bars, were missing from the scene. A subsequent autopsy revealed that the victim had suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head with at least 27 impact points.

DuBois and his wife, Susan, lived in separate houses due to his medical conditions, including a series of strokes. The couple remained close, and Susan visited him about two hours before he was killed. However, when the retired teacher’s car went missing, and he was not seen for a couple of days, one of his neighbors called 911, leading to the discovery of his body.

The police were able to track DuBois’ stolen car using a Verizon app called Hum. The app led them to a drug and s*x trafficking house, where they arrested two men who then implicated the killer, a 22-year-old mother-of-two named Taylor Elkins. Elkins had a previous robbery record, having stolen from DuBois a day or two before the murder.

Elkins initially claimed that someone else gave her the car as payment for sexual favors. However, she eventually confessed to the plot to rob DuBois, stating that her job was to knock on his door while another man was supposed to go inside and steal the valuables. The suspect’s grandfather, who was DuBois’ neighbor, admitted to authorities that Elkins came over to his house after the incident and told him that she had “knocked him [DuBois] in the head.” Elkins later confessed to an inmate that she had hit the 72-year-old repeatedly in the head with a hammer when he told her he did not have money.

Elkins eventually pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to a 40-year prison term. The Murder Tapes on ID has chronicled DuBois’ tragic killing in an episode titled The Quick Change, which airs on the channel this Tuesday, June 13, at 7:00 pm ET. The episode promises to provide a detailed account of the investigation into the case and the eventual capture and conviction of the killer.

The murder of Bill DuBois is a tragic reminder of the dangers of violent crime and the need for vigilance in our communities. It is also a testament to the dedication and perseverance of law enforcement officials who worked tirelessly to bring the killer to justice. The Murder Tapes on ID provides a valuable platform for highlighting such cases and raising awareness about the impact of crime on individuals and their families. It is a must-watch for anyone interested in true crime stories and the investigation of serious offenses.

News Source : Nikita Mahato

Source Link :How did Bill DuBois die?/